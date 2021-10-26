"We're way too easy to play against" - Luke Shaw laments Manchester United United's humiliating defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reflected on his side's dismal performance in their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. The Red Devils suffered a heavy defeat at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (October 24).

Luke Shaw was one of a number of Manchester United players who were heavily criticized for their horrendous performance against Liverpool. Shaw was unable to cope with the speed and trickery of Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who scored a hat-trick on the night.

Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool was their fourth loss in seven games across all competitions. Their abysmal performance against Liverpool could result in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Luke Shaw has admitted Manchester United are 'way too easy to play against' after their shocking performance last weekend. Speaking to Stadium Astro, the left-back said:

"I think it's ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror. Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the game in ourselves?"

Shaw added:

"Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we're way too easy to play against. I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it cant be possible they can have sort of three running through in the first give minutes."

Manchester United's latest result has left them in ninth place in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Their performance against Liverpool has led many fans to demand the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils faithful believe Solskjaer has not managed to get the best out of his squad despite signing a number of world-class players this summer.

Reports have suggested Manchester United have opened negotiations with former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Conte is yet to return to football since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Luke Shaw criticises Manchester United teammates' defending for first Liverpool goal and admits he must assess his own dip in form #mufc Luke Shaw criticises Manchester United teammates' defending for first Liverpool goal and admits he must assess his own dip in form #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United should look at Thomas Tuchel's impact on Chelsea as an example when considering Solskjaer's future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under the kosh.

Manchester United are yet to make a decision with regards to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at the club. Reports have suggested the Red Devils are seeking potential replacements for the Norwegian.

Manchester United have lacked direction, cohesion and stability under the 48-year-old this season. However, the 20-time Premier League champions are believed to be reluctant to part ways with the manager midway through the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano To be clear about Antonio Conte. He’s never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it’s not in his style - the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United 🔴 #MUFC Still no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation - matter of respect. To be clear about Antonio Conte. He’s never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it’s not in his style - the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United 🔴 #MUFCStill no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation - matter of respect. https://t.co/eaXrgygCjB

Chelsea, however, benefited from parting ways with Frank Lampard midway through last season and hiring Thomas Tuchel as a replacement. The German tactician led the Blues to a Champions League title last season. Chelsea are also currently perched atop the Premier League table this season.

Manchester United should therefore take inspiration from Chelsea and part ways with Solskjaer as he has been unable to get the best out of his players this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra