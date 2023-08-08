"We're not winning anything","He's horrible" - Liverpool fans identify weak link in the team after 3-1 win in Darmstadt friendly 

Liverpool fans have identified Andrew Robertson as the team's weak link after the Scotsman had a poor outing during the Reds' 3-1 win against Darmstadt yesterday (August 7).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. took on newly-promoted Bundesliga club Darmstadt in their final pre-season friendly game at Deepdale. The German tactician was expecting to see a response after the Reds were recently defeated 4-3 by Bayern Munich in a friendly.

Liverpool made a commanding start to the game, going up 2-0 by the eighth minute. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead following a corner. Diogo Jota doubled their advantage three minutes later, pouncing on a Darmstadt error.

The German outfit punished Liverpool's high line in the 10th minute. The Reds' defensive woes came back to haunt them once again as Darmstadt played a long ball over the top. Mathias Honsak cleverly finished past Allison to half the deficit.

The Reds maintained control of the game and Luis Diaz scored a stellar goal to secure a 3-1 win.

While there were many positives from the game to take for Klopp, one negative was the performance of Andy Robertson. The Scotland skipper struggled in Liverpool's new system as he failed to offer much in attack.

Robertson also lost possession eight times, gave away a free-kick in a dangerous area, and failed to clear the ball - which would have led to a goal. He was eventually subbed off in the 60th minute for Kostas Tsimikas.

Fans were unimpressed on Twitter and made their feelings on the matter very clear. Here are some of the reactions:

Laurie @LFCLaurie If we go this season with Robertson as a starter, we’re not winning anything.



Simple as.

* @white_charcoal5 @LFCLaurie He’s horrible I’m not watching buh i knew the goal came from his direction

Steve McVeigh @Boxingscience20 Andy Robertson is pressing too high as a LCB. The defence is then shifting across trying to plug gaps. We're going to be opened up with regularity.

Robertson has been one of the most consistent left-backs in Europe over the past five seasons. While he may be struggling to adapt to Klopp's new system, writing off a player of his caliber may be an overreaction.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota shares thoughts on facing Chelsea after 3-1 win against Darmstadt

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's second goal in their 3-1 win over Darmstadt in their pre-season friendly. But the Portugal international already has one eye on the club's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week on Sunday, August 13.

Jota shared his thoughts with LFCTV after the game and said (via ECHO):

"We're always wanting to play intense football, that's where we want to improve. We've scored goals but we also conceded. We always want to improve, if we don't concede we're closer to winning."

He added:

"We want to show something different this season and we finished higher than them. They've got a new manager and will start from scratch, Stamford Bridge is always difficult."

Liverpool had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing fifth in the league with just 67 points, and missing out on UEFA Champions League football in the process. Jota struggled with injury issues and was limited to just 28 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

The Portuguese forward will be looking to return to his best form next season, starting with the clash against Chelsea.