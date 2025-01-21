“We’re winning NOTHING with him”, “Leave my club” - Chelsea fans furious with 27-year-old star despite 3-1 win vs Wolves

Chelsea fans have slammed Robert Sanchez following his performance in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League. The Blues took the lead in the 24th minute through Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, Sanchez committed another blunder at the stroke of halftime, dropping a Matheus Cunha corner on the line and allowing Matt Doherty to score. Thankfully, the London giants secured all three points courtesy of goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke. However, fans were unimpressed by Sanchez and took to social media to vent their frustration.

One fan insisted that the Spaniard should be sold, posting:

"GET ROBERT SANCHEZ OUT OF MY FOOTBALL CLUB."

Another added:

"Hi @ChelseaFC … how many likes to leave me alone in the ring with Robert Sanchez?"

One fan asked the player to leave, commenting:

"Robert Sanchez, leave my club."

Another quipped:

"ROBERT SANCHEZ. I’M SO SO TIRED. HOW MANY TIMES DO WE NEED TO SEE IT???"

One fan insisted that he isn't good enough for Chelsea, stating:

"Robert Sanchez is not good enough. No ifs, no buts, no maybes."

Another mentioned him in a meme with the caption:

"On my mother's life he's playing against us."

Another stated that the Blues will win nothing with him, stating:

"It genuinely makes me laugh how Robert Sanchez literally makes ridiculous errors every single game and we have to be gaslighted by the club that we don’t need a goalkeeper. We’re winning NOTHING with him."

Another added:

"Robert Sanchez is a social experiment."

Another lamented the presence of Sanchez in goal, posting:

"1 billion spent and Robert Sanchez is in goal, that man is stealing a living it’s like having Timo Werner in goal."

Sanchez has registered four clean sheets from 20 games across competitions for Chelsea this season, conceding 24 goals.

What did Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca say about Robert Sanchez's performance?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has defended Robert Sanchez after another error that cost a goal. The Spaniard has now committed four errors that have led to a goal in the Premier League this season.

However, speaking after the win, Maresca insisted that the player was doing well.

“Fourth mistake leading to a goal? And how many times has he saved us? I think more than four. No problem. Mistakes happen to him, to the strikers, central defenders, no problem. Robert is doing well,” said Maresca.

Robert Sanchez's contract expires in 2030.

