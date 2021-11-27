“We’re winning for sure now” – Chelsea fans react after hearing injury update ahead of Manchester United game

Chelsea fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that Kai Havertz is fit for their Premier League clash against struggling Manchester United.

Havertz started for Chelsea in their recent 3-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the Premier League. However, a minor hamstring problem meant he was unavailable for Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Juventus.

The Blues did not struggle in the absence of some key attackers and won the game 4-0. Romelu Lukaku did not play a part but is expected to be involved against Manchester United. Meanwhile Timo Werner was an unused substitute against the Serie A giants.

Havertz has enjoyed a decent start to the season and currently has four goals and one assist in 12 starts across all competitions. Needless to say, Chelsea fans were happy with the news that the 22-year-old German is available for the weekend clash.

Here are some of the best reactions:

𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 @iamjoseh_ Man Utd fans deserve every banter they're getting. Sir Alex Ferguson made them very arrogant human beings and they felt entitled to it. Man Utd fans deserve every banter they're getting. Sir Alex Ferguson made them very arrogant human beings and they felt entitled to it.

𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚘𝚘𝚘™️ @surennnn11 @AbsoluteChelsea @ChelseaFC good news still don’t think he will start probably Werner @AbsoluteChelsea @ChelseaFC good news still don’t think he will start probably Werner

Dave⭐️⭐️Turkson💙 @DaveTurkson @surennnn11 @AbsoluteChelsea @ChelseaFC Kai is fit, kai starts. We have been absolutely brilliant with him leading the line. @surennnn11 @AbsoluteChelsea @ChelseaFC Kai is fit, kai starts. We have been absolutely brilliant with him leading the line.

Chelsea bolstered by return of key players ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United

With Chelsea recently welcoming multiple key attackers back from injury, they are set to build on a strong start in the coming weeks. The Blues are currently three points above Manchester City at the top of the table. They also have a favorable set of fixtures in the coming weeks.

They are expected to win against United and then have away games against the likes of Watford and West Ham United. While neither team is expected to roll over easily, Chelsea under Tuchel this season looks like the team to beat. The European Champions have had their fair share of injuries but have looked impressive both in defense and attack.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell has a partial ACL injury and the club will decide whether he needs surgery in six weeks.



N'Golo Kante will also miss this weekend's Manchester United game with a twisted knee. Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell has a partial ACL injury and the club will decide whether he needs surgery in six weeks.N'Golo Kante will also miss this weekend's Manchester United game with a twisted knee. https://t.co/t1dZZHVIXC

They have scored 30 Premier League goals in 12 matches so far while conceding just four. They have yet to concede more than one goal in a single game this season.

Reece James is the team’s topscorer across all competitions with five goals. Tuchel’ system demands the fullbacks become an integral part of the team’s attacking plan. Hence, Ben Chilwell has also scored three Premier League goals thus far.

Chilwell is out for six weeks due to a partial ACL injury. But both Marcus Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are more than capable of doing the job at the left wing-back position.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea have recently welcomed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and now Kai Havertz back from injury. Therefore the next few weeks can be expected to be even better.

Edited by Aditya Singh