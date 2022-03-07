"We have reached the ceiling" - PSG's director of sponsorship says Ligue 1 giants are unable to meet demands for Lionel Messi jerseys 

Director of sponsorship at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marc Armstrong has stated that there is still a tremendous demand for Lionel Messi shirts in the market. According to Armstrong, there has been an estimated 30-40% rise in the demand for the Jordan kits.

This increase in demand is causing significant trouble for the club to keep up with. Speaking to MARCA (via PSGTalk.com) regarding the same, Armstrong said:

“Yes, the demand has grown between 30 and 40%, and what can really stop it is the offer. When a transfer of this magnitude happens, Ronaldo to United, for example, you might think that they are going to pay him by selling shirts, but that is not the case. You can’t overproduce a bunch of t-shirts."

Elaborating on the demand, he added that they have already reached the ceiling.

“The agreement is set to guarantee very important minimums, but we cannot meet the demand for Messi shirts. We have reached the ceiling. No one can meet that demand. We are already selling many jerseys, more than perhaps any other team in the world for one player, and that puts us at the next level. We have a lot of demand for lifestyle products, the revenue with the Jordan brand is huge, but the demand grows even more when you sign a player like Messi.”

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona. The deal was one of the biggest signings of the summer. It was only rivaled by Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United later in the window.

According to a report from Goal back in December 2021, PSG have already sold about one million shirts with Messi's name on the back.

Lionel Messi has picked up his PSG form since the turn of the year

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's most in-form players since the turn of the year. The 34-year-old forward had a slow start to new life in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has since contributed a goal and six assists in his last six Ligue 1 appearances.

However, Messi failed to inspire PSG as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The former Barcelona superstar also had an off-day against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month when he had his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Lionel Messi's overall record for the Parisian giants currently stands at seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions. However, he has scored just two goals in the league.

