“We have to be realistic” - Ashley Cole warns Chelsea about Liam Delap after having worked with striker for England U21s

Ashley Cole has urged Chelsea fans to give new signing Liam Delap time. He heaped praise on the striker but said that he might not hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues beat the likes of Manchester United to sign Delap for £30 million from Ipswich Town this summer. He has already scored one goal and provided one assist in his three Chelsea appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

England U21s assistant manager Ashley Cole has worked closely with Delap and recently said about his move to Stamford Bridge (via Metro):

"[I’ve been] working with Liam Delap on-and-off for about two years. At the start of the campaign, we had him in the squad and he was influential in qualifying. He is a great lad, he’s enthusiastic, he wants to learn. He wants to get to the next level and he’s got all the tools to do it.

"I think in this day and age, we’re a little bit harsh on the younger players. They need time to grow and they don’t need to be judged. I think it will take time for him to develop."

Cole added:

"It will take time for him to adapt to the way Chelsea want to play. Of course everyone wants these young players that go into new environments, new clubs to hit the ground running. But I think we have to be realistic. Yes, the price tags also affect people’s perception, but again, we have to understand they’re still young.

"Hopefully he hits the ground running like many players that move on to the big clubs, but I think we have to sometimes hold back a little bit and understand they are still kids."

Delap was set to take part in England U21s UEFA U21 Euro campaign this summer but opted out to play with Chelsea at the Club World Cup. England U21 have reached the final, where they will face Germany U21 on Saturday, June 28.

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea to sign World Cup winner: Reports

As per reports (via Metro), Enzo Maresca has urged Chelsea to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Blues are looking to sign a goalkeeper, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could be available this summer. He appeared upset on the final day of the season, and with Villa's financial issues, there is speculation about his future.

Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal for a reported fee of £17 million in 2020. He has kept 70 clean sheets in 212 games for them. He has also been crucial for Argentina in their recent success, winning the World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to replace Robert Sanchez, who has been inconsistent between the sticks. Moreover, Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal this summer. However, they will have to compete with Manchester United for Martinez's signature.

