“We are really ambitious” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot explains how Mohamed Salah contract will impact summer transfer targets

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has discussed how Mohamed Salah's contract extension will impact their transfer targets this summer. The Egyptian ace has signed a new two-year contract with the Reds until 2027, ending a long spell of speculation over his future. Salah notably drew serious interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and there had been much uncertainty at Anfield.

He has now signed his contract extension, and Arne Slot has lauded the timing and the impact of the announcement. He spoke about the signal it sends to players he might recruit in the summer, telling the press (via Liverpool Echo):

“I think if I put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them - and we don't have to tell them now as it's out in the open - that Mo is staying.

"So that helps, but what helps the most is we kept a quality player that has scored seven or eight years in a row so many goals for us. In the end, football is a game where you are mostly judged on goals you score and don't concede so it is helpful to have a player who can score, for sure."

Mohamed Salah has been the key player at Anfield this season, netting 32 goals and registering 22 assists in 45 games across competitions. His decision to stay will likely also be beneficial when discussing other contract renewals.

Virgil van Dijk is likely to be next with a new deal shortly, while Trent Alexander-Arnold remains without a resolution amid heavy interest from Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah speaks after inking new Liverpool contract until 2027

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has shared his thoughts after signing a new deal with Liverpool until 2027. The 32-year-old forward has, once again, been one of the club’s most influential players and has been instrumental to their Premier League title challenge this season.

According to talkSPORT, his new contract's weekly amount places him amongst the top earners in the league, with a weekly wage of around £400,000. Salah opted for a stay on Merseyside, confident in the current squad (via Sky Sports):

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football."

Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool’s third all-time top scorer with 243 goals and 111 assists in 394 appearances, and he will only be adding to that haul in the future. The legendary winger will likely lift the Premier League title with the Reds this season, and the Merseysiders will look to build on this achievement.

