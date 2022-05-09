"We cannot really understand" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains why assistant coach got angry at 26-year-old forward

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained why his assistant coach Albert Stuivenburg gave Nicolas Pepe a dressing down after the full-time whistle at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners played Leeds United in the Premier League and were keen to secure a crucial win to reaffirm their top-four chances.

Two first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal a healthy lead, after which Leeds United captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite being down to 10 men, Leeds reduced the deficit to one goal in the second half. Chasing an improbable draw, Leeds threw the kitchen sink in the dying minutes of the game.

Their goalkeeper, Illann Meslier, ran up to the Gunners box twice during set-pieces, leaving his goal unguarded. It was on one such occasion when the ball fell to Nicolas Pepe, who despite being fairly far away from goal, had an open net to shoot at.

Instead, Pepe tried to cut in on his favored foot, which led to him losing the ball. It provoked an angry reaction from Arteta's assistant coach Albert Stuivenburg,.

The Dutchman was seen having a heated exchange after a full-time whistle with the Ivory Coast winger. Explaining the situation in the post-match presser, Arteta said (reported via Football London):

"When you see that he's got an empty net in front of him and he's taking a touch backwards, we cannot really understand.

"But you have to have the perception of the player in that moment, they are the ones that make the decision. And fortunately, we didn't need that goal."

Fortunately for Arsenal, the match ended 2-1, which meant Pepe's decision did not cost them an important win.

Arsenal in strong position to finish in the top four in the Premier League

Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw against Liverpool means that Arsenal are now well-placed to secure a top-four finish in the league.

They are now one point behind the Blues and four ahead of Spurs, with three games left to play.

If the Gunners can avoid a defeat against Tottenham on Thursday, their fourth spot will be mostly guaranteed barring some bizarre results in the last two gameweeks.

