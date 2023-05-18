“We received bids from Manchester United and Dortmund” - Club director confirms midfielder will join Chelsea

Ecuador side Independiente del Valle have confirmed an agreement with Chelsea for the sale of teenage midfielder Kendry Paez. The Ecuadorian will move to Stamford Bridge in 2025 when he turns 18.

The director of the South American club, Santiago Morales, also revealed that they received bids from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, but Chelsea have won the race for the 15-year-old.

Speaking to El Canal del Futbol, Morales claimed that they had rejected offers from the two European clubs and accepted the bid from the Blues. He said:

"Today, I can say that Kendry Páez will be Chełsea player in 2025. We received bids from Man United and Borussia Dortmund, but Chełsea showed super interest."

Reports suggest the Blues are getting the teenager for around €20 million.

Why Chelsea need to wait to sign Kendry Paez

South American players are not allowed to leave until they turn 18 and thus, the Blues will need to wait until the summer of 2025 to get the player to England.

Santiago Morales spoke to Afición Central last month and said:

"It is something that we have already been talking about on some occasions, a few months ago. There is a specific interest from Chełsea, it is practically arranged between the parties. Legally we are looking at the instrument that must be made, he is a 15-year-old boy."

He added:

"You have to see the legal issue and obviously a transfer contract cannot be signed, maybe some agreement, and that is what Chełsea is finding out both in their league, in their federation and in FIFA to be able to direct this transfer that would be unprecedented in Ecuadorian soccer. We are sure that it will be the first of many more."

Morales continued:

"I know that Kendry is going to be a great ambassador for all Ecuadorian players, I'm talking about all the players who have this chance to make the leap and at such a young age. You have to take advantage of these days and these tournaments that people attend to enjoy themselves because he really is a great player, a great boy."

Apart from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, reports suggest at least a dozen sides were interested in Paez, but the Blues were always in the lead.

