“We received no calls from Barcelona or any other club” - Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City star to stay amid transfer speculation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Barcelona are yet to contact the Cityzens for Bernardo Silva's signing. He further added that the Catalan side had never made contact to sign the Portuguese star despite rumors claiming otherwise.

Speaking at the Legends Trophy golf tournament, Guardiola praised Silva and said he wanted him to stay. He said of reports of Barca's interest in the Portuguese:

"Barca has never called. There has been a lot of talk for years but no one has called us. I hope he stays, he is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, as a person. If you want a player you have to call him, and it hasn't happened."

Sergio Aguero also commented on the Silva to Barcelona rumors and said in August last year that he wanted the Portuguese to stay at Manchester City. He said (via GOAL):

"I hope he stays at City. He's talented across the board and able to play many different roles. Bernardo knows how the team functions. All this being said, I think he deserves to choose his own future, and I hope Bernardo sees it in City."

Barcelona were linked with Bernardo Silva for the last couple of years, but couldn't sort out their financial woes to make a big move for the midfielder.

Bernardo Silva on Manchester City amid Barcelona rumors

Bernardo Silva signed a new deal at Manchester City last year and said that he was delighted to extend his stay at the club. He added that the fans, teammates and the manager were excellent with him, saying:

"I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it's exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. Success makes you want even more, and this club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my teammates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years."

The Barcelona target's new deal saw him extend his stay at Manchester City until 2026. He has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and a return to Benfica.