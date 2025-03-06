"We have to be relentless" - Manchester United star sends message to teammates after Real Sociedad draw

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has urged his teammates to be more clinical with their chances following their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. The Red Devils were at the Anoeta for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday (March 6).

Ad

United dominated the early proceedings, but were unable to take advantage as they went into the break with the scores at 0-0.

The opener eventually came in the 57th minute when Alejandro Garnacho found room down the right and delivered a perfect cutback for Zirkzee, who finished coolly from just outside the area. However, Zirkzee's goal was followed by a fightback from Sociedad, and eventually, Manchester United were punished.

Bruno Fernandes handled the ball in the box to award La Real a penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal dispatched perfectly to make it 1-1 with 70 minutes on the clock.

Ad

Trending

Johsua Zirkzee expressed his disappointment with the result after the match. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said (via Utd District on X):

"We have to be relentless [when we have] chances – we had enough of them today. We're playing against a good footballing team, so it's not easy. But in the end, we should have had at least one more goal."

Ad

"The rule is ridiculous" - Robbie Savage on penalty awarded against Manchester United in 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad

Manchester United were left frustrated after a VAR intervention gave the home side a penalty during their 1-1 Europa League draw with Real Sociedad. United captain Bruno Fernandes handled the ball while trying to contest a header from a Sociedad corner.

Ad

Initially, referee Ivan Kruzliak let the game continue, but moments later, he was called to the pitch-side monitor for a review. After a short check, he pointed to the spot, giving Sociedad a penalty, which Oyarzabal converted.

Former Manchester United player Robbie Savage explained why the penalty had been given, calling the rule "ridiculous". He said on TNT Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"The rule is ridiculous. On that angle there, the arm does stop him [Real Sociedad attacker] heading it because the arm is an unnatural position. It is harsh though because that is how you jump but the arm has stopped the player heading the ball so, by the letter of the law and the way the rule is, it is a penalty even though it is harsh."

The Red Devils will play the second leg in front of their fans at Old Trafford on March 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback