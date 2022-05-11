"We remain on our hunger" - Ludovic Obraniak opens up on Lionel Messi's first season at PSG

French football pundit Ludovic Obraniak attributed Lionel Messi's disappointing first year at PSG to bad luck.

The Argentine joined the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, and while he recently won the league title, his individual campaign hasn't been up to scratch.

In 24 league games, he's struck only four goals, but has hit the woodwork on a staggering 10 occasions, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

With a little more luck on his side, Messi would've had decent numbers in the goalscoring department, and the narrative around his season would've been different too.

OptaJean @OptaJean 10 - Lionel Messi has hit ten times the woodwork with Paris in Ligue 1 2021-22. Since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07), no other player has done it more in the same top-flight season. Curse. #PSGESTAC 10 - Lionel Messi has hit ten times the woodwork with Paris in Ligue 1 2021-22. Since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07), no other player has done it more in the same top-flight season. Curse. #PSGESTAC https://t.co/HbPGuAnuxv

On the show, L'Equipe de Greg, Obraniak revealed his frustrations at watching Messi, saying:

“Lionel Messi? We remain on our hunger. If he puts his ten goals there, does that change the situation? Yes, there is a form of bad luck since the gestures are still of quality."

Messi has also been on the receiving end of some hostile reception from PSG fans after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Just days after their loss, the Argentine, along with Neymar, were booed and whistled by their own supporters during a league clash against Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball 💀 https://t.co/H7Qk1eS0VP

Messi was once again slammed by some PSG fans at the weekend for a poor showing in their 2-2 draw with Troyes as he struck the post.

Reflecting on the same, Obraniak added:

“I think it’s 10 minutes from the end against Troyes where he comes for a one-two inside the game and finds the crossbar. But it’s too short; it only happens in the 80th minute. It’s true that we remain hungry… it’s terrible!”

Unless Messi scores a hat-trick in their last two league games against Montpellier and Metz, he will finish the season with a single-digit league goal tally for the first time since 2005-06.

PSG star has still had a decent first year

Messi has struggled to find the net in the league but his overall record of 22 goal contributions in 32 games is decent enough.

He struck five times in the Champions League and boasts 13 assists in Ligue 1, the most behind only his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe (15).

Considering it's only his first season away from Barcelona, where he spent the entirety of his previous 17 years, Messi can be given one transition season.

But having said that, he will hope for much better luck next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy