"We cannot replace him", "Don't make me cry now" - Fans react as Jack Grealish pleads Manchester City star to not leave club this summer

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish was spotted urging Bernardo Silva not to leave the club. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the wholesome exchange between the duo.

Silva has been heavily linked with a move to PSG in the summer. According to journalist Santi Aouna, PSG have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma or Marco Verratti as part of a swap deal for Silva.

The Portuguese has been a crucial player for the Cityzens since joining the club. He has made 306 appearances for the club, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. The 28-year-old made 55 appearances in City's treble-winning season, scoring seven and assisting eight.

Silva is one of the craftiest players in City's side. The player proved his clutch nature by netting a brace against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals second leg.

Hence, it is understandable why Grealish doesn't want Silva to leave. Fans reacted on Twitter with one writing:

"Don't make me cry now."

Another claimed:

"We cannoh replace him."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva's interaction emerged:

Jack Grealish gave an emotional interview after Manchester City's Istanbul triumph

Manchester City won the first UEFA Champions League in their history by defeating Inter Milan in the final of the 2022-23 season. The team also won the Premier League and the FA Cup and became the first English club since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the treble.

Jack Grealish was emotional after achieving the remarkable feat with the Cityzens and gave a hearty interview. Speaking to the media after the win against Inter, he said (via GiveMeSport):

“I dunno, this is just… it’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I’m so happy, man. I was awful today. To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special. Anyone who knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life.”

Grealish scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions for Manchester City this season. He was a mainstay on the left side of Guardiola's team's attack.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes