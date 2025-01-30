"We respect people and that is why when I look at him, I see the same" - Petit names current Arsenal player who reminds him of himself

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is most like him among the current Premier League players. He believes that the Gunners star's attitude and commitment are characteristics that make him like Petit.

Rice has become an integral part of Mikel Artteta's squad and is among the most reliable players in the English top flight. The former Gunners midfielder said to Football365:

"Declan Rice. His commitment, his mentality, his desire to win every single game, the way he wants to improve all the time. He plays different positions sometimes, doesn’t play in the same position he used to for West Ham, but I like him because he’s intelligent on the pitch and because he always thinks team first, he is not selfish."

Petit added:

“He is a perfect team-mate, so on top of that I think he is a leader, he is the kind of guy you don’t have to explain what you expect from players.I am pretty sure [Mikel] Arteta loves him a lot for what he is as a player but also as a person. He reminds me a lot (of me) in terms of commitment, he never says anything on the pitch, outside the pitch."

“He is always decent with the opponents, with the referees, with his team-mates. He is very dedicated, so we have strong similarities. We respect people and that is why when I look at him, I see the same.”

Rice has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, enjoying an advanced midfield role, and has bagged three goals and five assists.

Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice shared a message on Instagram following the Gunners' 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League against Girona on Wednesday. The north Londoners are now preparing for an important match against Premier League champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, February 2.

Rice, who was seemingly rested for his team's midweek tie, only came on for the final eight minutes in place of Jorginho. Sharing a picture of himself on his Instagram story after the game, the England international wrote along with a red heart emoji:

"Travelling fans top, see you sunday gunners."

Declan Rice's Instagram story

Arsenal will need three points in their upcoming match to keep up with the league leaders Liverpool. At the moment, the Gunners are second in the English top-flight standings, six points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand.

