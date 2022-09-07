"We have the result of the scan" - Jurgen Klopp confirms that injury to Liverpool star will keep him out till the international break 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Jordan Henderson's status. The club captain will return to action after the international break, which is scheduled to take place after September 18.

Henderson, 32, suffered a hamstring injury in the Reds' 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield on August 31. Speaking about the Englishman's injury, Klopp said at a press conference (via Liverpool's official website):

“And Hendo, yeah, we have the result of the scan. It will be after [the] international break, I think, he will be back.”

Henderson has been a key member of this Liverpool side since joining from Sunderland in 2011. He has played over 450 matches for the club, contributing 33 goals and 58 assists.

The Englishman has lifted the Champions League trophy and the Premier League title with the club, among other honors. Klopp will hope to have him back with the squad soon, especially with a jam-packed schedule ahead.

The Merseysider's first match after the international break will be at Anfield against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

Henderson joins an ever-extending list of injuries the Reds have had to deal with so far this season. Fabio Carvalho, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out injured.

Diogo Jota made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury in their goalless draw against Everton on Saturday (September 3).

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara is back in training after he picked up an injury in the Reds' first match of the season, a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Arthur Melo could play a part for Liverpool against Napoli

Liverpool signed midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on deadline day of the transfer window (September 1) on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian is yet to make his debut but could feature in the Merseysider's first Champions League group stage match away against Napoli tonight (September 7). While Melo is unlikely to start the match, he could get a few minutes as a substitute.

Speaking about when the Brazilian could make his debut for the club, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Arthur needs now just football - and training, especially, that's how it is. He wasn't in team training for a while at Juve, so he needs proper team training - and that's what we are doing with him. Can he play minutes? Yes. Should he play a full game? No, because he needs to get used to the intensity in each competition."

He added:

"It's not like in the Champions League you have to work less than in the Premier League. Not at all, especially not here. He is doing well, he is really giving his absolute all in training, we have to be careful with him as well and then we will see whether we can use him."

Arthur made 63 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, contributing one goal and an assist.

