"We have returned Barca to where it deserved to be" – Joan Laporta hits back at Barcelona critics with emphatic claim

Joan Laporta has hit back at critics, claiming that he has taken Barcelona back to their former glory. During a recent conference, the Catalan club chief boasted about the achievements accomplished by the Blaugrana during his tenure.
Barcelona completed a domestic treble last year, winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España. Additionally, after a period of financial struggles, La Blaugrana reported an operating profit for the second consecutive season in 2024-25.
Addressing the club's recent performance and financial improvements, Joan Laporta delivered a 32-minute speech at the Ordinary General Assembly ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. He said (via Spanish outlet AS):
"We have returned Barca to where it deserved to be. You can take any indicator you want, and it's clear that we're much better off than we were four and a half years ago; it's obvious. Anyone who doesn't want to see it refers me to the saying that there is no one more blind than he who doesn't want to see."
"We mustn't heed the apocalyptic predictions of those who are neither here nor expected. We will defend Barca against everything and everyone. There were groups that were happy to see Barca cornered, but with our struggles, we have resisted. We have achieved Barca's independence," he added.
Joan Laporta was elected as Barcelona's president in March 2021. He also desires to run again in the 2026 elections because he believes that he has played a crucial role in rescuing the club from a potential collapse.
Frenkie de Jong admits that people at Barcelona wanted to offload him
During a recent interview with El País, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong admitted that 'people' at Barcelona wanted to offload him during the club's financial struggle. De Jong, who joined La Blaugrana from Ajax in January 2019, has been adamant about staying in Catalonia.
The 28-year-old is also one of the club's highest earners. As a result, his salary became an issue for Barcelona, which had been in a financial crisis for years. The Dutch midfielder was linked with other top European sides in recent years as the board wanted to initiate a sale; however, he insisted on playing for La Blaugrana.
Talking about the time period, he said (via Spanish outlet Diario Sport):
"I have always been clear that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. I've always been happy with the team, with playing here.
"There was a time when there was more pressure, as there was also another time when there were people at the club who wanted to sell me to make money. I think it was in the summer of 2023 or 2022, I don't remember it well now."
Frenkie de Jong signed a new long-term contract with La Blaugrana last week, which will keep him in Catalonia until 2029.