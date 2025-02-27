“We are on the right path to achieving great things” - PSG star talks up form ahead of Champions League showdown vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lucas Hernandez has commended his side's sublime form ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 showdown against Premier League giants Liverpool. The Frenchman claimed that every member of the Parisians' squad is equally 'engaged' in training, asserting that they are on the 'right path' towards further success.

Since their 1-0 loss to German juggernauts Bayern Munich in November 2024, PSG have not lost a game across competitions. In the 21 games since, they have won 17 and drawn four, with a whopping 62 goals scored and just 15 conceded (eight clean sheets).

Hernandez was out for the first half of the season with a cruciate ligament tear. He is slowly working his way back into the side, having made 15 appearances since his return to fitness in January.

After PSG's 7-0 thumping of fourth-tier side Stade Briochin in the quarterfinals of Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 26), the 29-year-old expressed optimism about his side's chances against Liverpool. Speaking to BeIN Sports, he said (via PSG Talk h/t Paris Fans):

"Yes, the group is doing very well. A big match for the spectators, very interesting to watch, a real showcase of the game. We are really in a good place, in a very good moment, and everyone is involved. Whether playing more or less, it shows. It’s the same in training. Everyone is engaged, and we are on the right path to achieving great things."

The first leg of the highly-anticipated clash between the Reds and the record 12-time French champions will be played at the Parc des Princes (March 5), followed by the second leg at Anfield (March 11).

"I am impressed" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes claim about PSG after 2-0 victory vs Newcastle United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot claimed that he is very 'impressed' by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Dutchman made the claim after his side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League (February 26).

With the win and Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, the Reds extended their lead at the top of the league standings to 13 points (the Gunners have a game in hand). The Parisians also hold a 13-point lead over Marseille in the French top-flight and are on course to win the Coupe de France.

The two sides, on impressive waves of form, are set to face off in what will likely be a memorable UCL matchup over the next two weeks. Speaking to reporters after the 2-0 win over the Magpies, Slot outlined his thought process about the opposition.

The 46-year-old said (via Daily Mail):

"I don't know because I don't think that way (that Liverpool is winning the EPL). I am thinking about PSG already and I watched them against Manchester City, I am impressed by the quality they have, they are on a similar run as we are. I will forget about the Premier League until we play Southampton (March 8)."

While Liverpool have an extended rest before the first leg against PSG, the latter will take on LOSC Lille in their upcoming fixture on March 1.

