"We were sad to see him leave" - Jordan Henderson breaks silence on "world-class" Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool 

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that the Reds were saddened to see Sadio Mane leave the club this summer. Mane joined Bayern Munich for a €32 million fee on July 1, signing a three-year contract with the Bavarians.

Mane enjoyed a remarkable six-season stint at Anfield. After joining the club from Southampton for €42.20 million in 2016, Mane quickly established himself as one of the first names in Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet.

Through his technical quality, selflessness, and unmatched quality, he emerged as one of the best during his stay on Merseyside. The Senegal international recorded 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He helped the club win one Premier League title and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Henderson acknowledged that Liverpool would miss Mane, but insisted that they still have plenty more quality up top.

Speaking to Athletic, the England international said:

“It was always going to be difficult losing Sadio because he’s world-class — one of the best forwards in the world. We were sad to see him leave but we wish him all the best.

“For us, you look at the forward line and it’s still very strong. We have brought new players in but we also have world-class players who performed last season.”

Henderson shed some light on Liverpool’s formidable attacking lineup, adding that competition for places would serve as a great motivator.

Henderson added:

“Luis Diaz performed phenomenally well, look at Mo (Salah) and the numbers he’s got, and obviously Bobby (Firmino) is a big plus coming back from injury last season. Darwin is hopefully a huge player for us going forward, and we have some young players coming through as well. Competition for places drives people on.”

Filling in for Sadio Mane could be a massive task for new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez

Having scored 34 goals in 41 games across competitions for Benfica last season, Darwin Nunez has established himself as one of the most in-form forwards in the business.

There is no reason why he could not produce similar numbers for Liverpool next season. But his main challenge lies elsewhere.

Klopp’s system demands that every player be 100 percent committed to the cause. Mane succeeded because he always put the team above himself and was never afraid to put in the hard yards. The same would be expected of his successor Nunez.

The Uruguayan’s willingness to work hard could define how he is received by the Liverpool fans. It could determine whether or not he is seen as a worthy heir to Mane.

