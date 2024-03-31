"We are not satisfied 100 per cent" - William Saliba speaks out after Arsenal's goalless draw with Manchester City

Arsenal centre-back shared his thoughts after a hard-fought Premier League goalless draw at Manchester City on Sunday (March 31).

In a game of few chances, both sides were left frustrated, handing the advantage in the title race to Liverpool, who came from behind earlier in the day to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield.

Both goalkeepers had precious little to do all game, with the Gunners stifling City's game, leading to a drab affair. The goalless stalemate ended City's run of scoring in 47 straight league games at home since October 2021.

Having left empty-handed in their last eight league visits to the Etihad, the Gunners earned a creditable draw. But Saliba reckons the visitors aren't entirely happy (as per the club's website):

"It was a tough game against a big team. We are not satisfied 100 per cent, but it’s okay; we take the point."

Expand Tweet

The draw extended City's unbeaten streak across competitions to 22 games since losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in December.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool (67) went two points clear at the top of the standings after beating Brighton at home. The Gunners (65) drop to second, while City (64) remain third.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have had strong campaigns. The draw at the Etihad meant that the Gunners ceded top position in the league to Liverpool, who are seeking their first Premier League title in four years and second overall.

All three sides are also into European quarterfinals. While City take on Real Madrid and the Gunners clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last-eight, the Reds do so against Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League.

City also have an FA Cup semifinal - with Chelsea - to contend with. But before that, they are in league action at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday (April 3). Interestingly, Villa beat City 1-0 in December, after which the Cityzens have been unbeaten in 22 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are at home to Luton Town in the league on Wednesday as they seek to stay in touch with the league leaders.