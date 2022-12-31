"We all saw the game" - Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict after Liverpool's lucky win against Leicester City 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an honest assessment of his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday (December 30).

The Reds were far from impressive against the Foxes at Anfield even though they secured all three points. They looked disjointed on the pitch and failed to create many goalscoring opportunities even after going down.

Speaking after the game, Klopp admitted that it wasn't a great performance from Liverpool, as he said:

“The result is very pleasing obviously, but we all saw the game and it wasn’t our best performance and we know that. At the start, conceding from a goal kick, I can’t remember a lot of goals where we have done that. We just weren’t there at the moment and came three times too late and this time Alisson couldn’t save us."

He added:

“One-nil down against a counter-attacking side with a clear idea, it is absolutely the opposite of what you want to have. On top of that we played pretty much into Leicester’s hands. We lost the ball at the wrong moment when we were too open and for a long time couldn’t get a foot in the game."

Klopp then commented on Wout Faes' two own goals that won the game for Liverpool but also credited Leicester for their performance. He said:

“Then we had our football moments and we forced the mistake for the disallowed goal. Then the two own goals happened, especially the second goal brilliantly done. Unlucky that it hits the post and even more unlucky for Leicester that it’s an own goal."

The German added:

“We knew at half-time we had to improve and we did. We were higher, more aggressive in challenges and more connected, but Leicester still had their moments. They played a really good game, credit to Leicester. It’s no coincidence they have quite a decent away record, you can see why."

Klopp concluded that they should have finished the game in the second half but was still pleased with the three points. He said:

"But we had massive chances in the second half where we could have finished the game off and didn’t use them. To win 2-1 against a good opponent, you have to fight through and that’s what we did and I’m pleased with that. But of course we can play better."

Wout Faes' embarrassment saves Liverpool's blushes

Liverpool started the game against Leicester rather poorly. They conceded in the fourth minute after some schoolboy defending allowed Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall a clear path to their goal.

Wout Faes then incredibly scored two own goals in the first half to help Liverpool complete their comeback.

While it was certainly an important win, Klopp will hope to see his side improve when they face Brentford away on January 2. Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC @LFC Ending 2022 with our fourth consecutive Premier League win Ending 2022 with our fourth consecutive Premier League win 🙌 https://t.co/pPeNXseuZV

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes