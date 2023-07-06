“We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends parting message to Granit Xhaka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta penned an emotional farewell message for the outgoing Granit Xhaka, who has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen. The 30-year-old midfielder secured a £21.5 million transfer to the Bundesliga side.

Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2016, for a transfer fee in the region of £30 million. The Swiss international became an integral part Arsenal's first-team over the years, nailing down a regular spot in midfield. His influence both on and off the pitch also saw him being named the club's captain in 2019.

Xhaka's time at Arsenal was marked by controversies as he lost the captain's armband after a clash with fans at the Emirates. He also developed a reputation for his fiesty demeanor on the pitch, which regularly saw him on the receiving end of red cards.

However, Xhaka redeemed himself in the eyes of the club's supporters in the last few years, playing a pivotal role in their title charge in the 2022-23 season.

Following the announcement of his departure, there has been an outpouring of emotional farewell messages for the former Gunners captain, including from manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta stressed that the midfielder had a strong influence on the Arsenal squad and was a popular figure at the club. He said:

“We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us. It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club. The influence Granit has had on his team-mates on the pitch and colleagues at the club will tell you just how popular he is."

The Spanish tactician added:

“We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.”

A look at Granit Xhaka's time at Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The 30-year-old Swiss international brought an end to his seven-year spell at the Emirates after securing a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka enjoyed a relatively productive spell at the north London club, winning a total of four titles with the Gunners. They include two FA Cup's and two FA Community Shield titles.

The midfielder made a total of 297 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists. Xhaka registered nine goals and seven assists during his final season for Arsenal.

