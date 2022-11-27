"We are saying the same thing" - Liverpool legend John Barnes defends Qatar amid FIFA World Cup controversies

Liverpool legend John Barnes has come to the defense of host nation Qatar amid a number of 2022 FIFA World Cup controversies.

Currently ongoing in the Middle East, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup has been a major topic of scrutiny over the past few years. Ranging from human rights issues to corruption charges to liquor ban, the prestigious tournament has come under fire more often than not.

Earlier this month, the 2022 FIFA World Cup organizers banned the sale of alcohol in and around the eight stadiums just two days before the tournament opener. FIFA and Qatar had previously agreed that alcohol would be allowed inside the security perimeter outside the venues.

Front Office Sports @FOS On Friday, Qatari officials abruptly banned beer sales at all 8 World Cup stadiums.



Budweiser, who has a $75M deal with FIFA, was forced to halt its tournament plans.



Instead, the company says they'll use their beer to host the "ultimate celebration for the winning country." On Friday, Qatari officials abruptly banned beer sales at all 8 World Cup stadiums.Budweiser, who has a $75M deal with FIFA, was forced to halt its tournament plans.Instead, the company says they'll use their beer to host the "ultimate celebration for the winning country." https://t.co/zmnBTx8bgN

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Barnes defended Qatar for imposing its own set of regulations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"What the Qatar World Cup is doing is inviting everyone to come but just be respectful of our culture, religions and laws. They have relaxed a lot of the laws – look at the drinking laws. You can drink but the fact that you can't drink in a stadium for 90 minutes... we're trying to beat them with a stick, as much as they have relaxed the laws, can we not do that after 90 minutes?"

Sharing his thoughts on the issue, Barnes added:

"Is football changing perspectives here because players took a knee? No. You have to look at it from an institutional, societal, moral intellectual, colonial point of view. I believe that if you go to somebody’s country – because we are saying the same thing for people who come here [to the UK] who may not believe in our laws -- they have to respect our laws when they're here."

Henry Winter @henrywinter Bigger issues out here than a beer ban but it could lead to fans arriving at grounds late from the fan parks, it shows the game’s priorities that drinking still allowed in hospitality and it should have been sorted 12 years ago. Fans have been misled and let down. #WorldCup Bigger issues out here than a beer ban but it could lead to fans arriving at grounds late from the fan parks, it shows the game’s priorities that drinking still allowed in hospitality and it should have been sorted 12 years ago. Fans have been misled and let down. #WorldCup

The Qatar World Cup is set to end on December 18.

Liverpool send scouts to monitor Ajax star at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool reportedly sent their first-team scouts to monitor Ajax star Mohammed Kudus during Ghana Group H loss against Portugal. The Black Stars lost 3-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday (November 24).

The left-footed midfielder performed well in his 19th international appearance, contributing an assist in the second half.

According to Sports World Ghana, Liverpool's scouts were present at the match to monitor the Ajax forward. AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Everton are also in the race to sign Kudus on a permanent deal in January next year.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as a top talent since joining Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland for £8 million in the summer of 2020. Despite operating as a second striker, he has registered 10 goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in need of offensive-minded midfielders. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have failed to carve out a consistent place in their first-team plans. James Milner and Naby Keita are also in the final year of their Liverpool contracts.

