"We were scared to lose him" - Pep Guardiola praises 'irreplaceable' Manchester City star after win over Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Bernardo Silva after his side's win over Manchester United on Sunday, October 29. The Spanish manager spoke about how valuable the Portuguese midfielder is to the club.

Silva was linked with an exit this summer, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly interested in the midfielder's services. However, the transfer never materialized and he signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2026.

Following Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Guardiola spoke very highly of Silva. He said on Sky Sports (via Manchester World):

“I could be 10 minutes talking about what Bernardo means for me and for our team. He’s a player that is beyond good in all departments. We are in love with him.”

When asked why the Portugal international can sometimes go under the radar, Guardiola highlighted Silva's far-from-lavish lifestyle and general appearance. He also admitted that he was afraid of the possibility of losing the midfielder this summer.

The former Barcelona manager said:

"The problem is there’s no tattoos, no big cars and he maybe doesn’t dress in high style. He’s humble and everybody loves him in the locker room. We were scared to lose him, he’s irreplaceable. I know he’s happy here, he’s a father, is set up perfectly."

Silva has made seven Premier League appearances for Manchester City so far this season. He has scored one goal and provided two assists, including setting up Erling Haaland's second goal against Manchester United.

"It's all for show" - Roy Keane criticizes Pep Guardiola for having post-match chat with Manchester City superstar after Manchester United win

Manchester United legend Roy Keane criticized Guardiola for having a chat with Haaland after the full-time whistle on the Old Trafford turf.

The Norway international had an excellent header denied by Andre Onana just before half-time. After the 90 minutes, Guardiola was seen discussing the header with Haaland, something Keane did not approve of.

The English pundit failed to understand why the Spanish manager needs to speak with his striker about the incident on the pitch instead of in the dressing room. He said on Sky Sports:

"It's all for show. They can have that chat in the dressing room, what's the big deal? It was a lovely header, but you don't need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Get down the tunnel, enjoy your victory."

Haaland has been in exceptional form for Manchester City this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.