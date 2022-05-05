"We have a score to settle" - Mohamed Salah sends defiant message as Real Madrid and Liverpool set up mouthwatering UEFA Champions League final showdown

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sent an ominous message to his side's Champions League final opponents Real Madrid following Los Blancos' extraordinary semi-final win over Manchester City on Wednesday, May 4.

Madrid will face the Reds on May 28 in Paris in a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which the Spanish club won 3-1.

That night, Salah suffered a dislocated shoulder following a rough challenge from Sergio Ramos and was forced off half an hour into the contest. The final is also remembered for two errors from Liverpool's then-goalkeeper Loris Karius, as well as one of the all-time great European Cup final goals from Gareth Bale.

The 29-year-old tweeted a warning to Madrid following their extra-time win against City when he posted the following:

The evening before the Galacticos' victory, Liverpool saw off a spirited Villarreal side to reach their third final in five years and keep alive their hopes of a historic quadruple.

Following the victory, Salah was asked by BT Sport who he would like to face in the final, to which the Egyptian winger said (as per the Liverpool Echo):

"I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we played against them a few times this season.

"I think personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final to them so I want to play against them and hopefully win it."

SPORTbible @sportbible Real Madrid in the last five minutes Real Madrid in the last five minutes https://t.co/z53btY21g4

Liverpool to face Real Madrid in Champions League final following dramatic Los Blancos comeback

The stage appeared set for an all-English final between the Premier League's top two, as Man City led 5-3 on aggregate. Riyad Mahrez's excellent finish in the 73rd minute of the second-leg at the Bernabeu had given the Sky Blues a two-goal aggregate cushion.

Carlo Ancelotti's side appeared to be down and out. However, from out of nowhere, Brazilian winger Rodrygo, substituted on in the 68th minute, scored twice in injury time and sent the tie into extra time.

All of a sudden, the momentum was firmly with the hosts and City, who by this point had brought off Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker, couldn't cope.

Five minutes into the additional thirty, Ruben Dias tripped Karim Benzema in the area to concede a penalty. The Frenchman converted with ease to claim his 43rd goal of the campaign.

Madrid eventually held on to claim the most unlikely of victories and sent the Santiago Bernabeu crowd into delirium.

