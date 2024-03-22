"We see you Arsenal", "Tactics from Arteta" - Fans react as Arsenal superstar leaves England camp for precautionary measures

Fans have reacted to Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka exiting the England camp ahead of their upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium.

The Three Lions take on Brazil on March 23 before taking on Belgium three days later, both at the Wembley. Saka was named by Gareth Southgate for the two games.

However, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saka has withdrawn from the squad as a precautionary measure. Romano tweeted:

"Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from England squad as precaution - he's out of the upcoming games."

Fans, though, reckon it's a tactic by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to keep his star fresh ahead of the Premier League trip to Manchester City on March 31. The Gunners - who lead the standings after 28 games - are just a point ahead of third-placed City.

One fan tweeted:

"First Gabriel now Saka...we see you Arsenal"

Another chimed in:

"Another tactics from Arteta"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

This is the last international break before the European Championship in Germany in June. England - last edition's runner-ups - open their campaign against Serbia on June 16 before taking on Denmark (June 20) and Slovenia (June 25).

How has Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka fared with England?

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is a key player for both club and country. The 22-year-old has made 32 appearances for England, contributing 11 goals and eight assists. All but one goal and one assist have come in competitive outings.

Saka scored four times in the Three Lions' successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, also bagging two assists, in seven games. Southgate's side lost to Italy on penalties in last edition's final at the Wembley, where Saka missed a spot-kick.

The Gunners man is also having a prolific club season. In 37 games across competitions, he has contributed 16 goals and 13 assists. Most of the goal contributions - 13 goals and eight assists (in 27 games) - have come in the Premier League, where the Gunners lead the standings with 10 games to go.