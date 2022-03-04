"We see him more and more at ease" - Marquinhos insists things are progressing slowly for Lionel Messi after indifferent start to PSG career

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Marquinhos has assured that Lionel Messi is happy at the club, claiming the Argentine is gradually adjusting to life in Paris.

Since joining the Parisiens as a free agent last summer, Messi has struggled to reach his Barcelona level in the French capital. In Ligue 1, the 34-year-old has scored only twice in 16 matches, which has seen him draw criticism from a section of fans and media.

Ferid @FeridHg Lionel Messi's passing hasn't been too consistent at PSG so far, but there's been a lot of these too. Lionel Messi's passing hasn't been too consistent at PSG so far, but there's been a lot of these too. 👏👏 https://t.co/XgeJwUk5OO

Messi’s teammate Marquinhos, however, is not wary of the Argentine's quiet start at PSG, as he’s confident that the former Barca star is gradually heading in the right direction.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the Brazilian defender claimed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is getting more and more comfortable around his new teammates.

Marquinhos said:

“A lot of things have changed for him, recalls Marquinhos first. We see that he is progressing quietly. I feel it very well at the moment. He is happy, well in training, in matches we see him more and more comfortable, more and more understanding the teammates he has around him, our way of playing, which is different from where he comes from.”

The 27-year-old defender stated that Messi's teammates are always looking to find him in dangerous areas in the hope of seeing world-class performances from him.

Marquinhos added:

“More and more, as for Kylian (Mbappé), we try to put him in the best possible conditions so that he can produce more world-class performances.”

In PSG’s last league outing against St. Etienne, Messi popped up with two crucial assists to help his club to a 3-1 win. It was one of his best performances for the Parisiens so far and took his assist tally to 11 for the season.

Courtesy of his exceptional display last Saturday, the diminutive Argentine became Ligue 1's joint-leading assist provider alongside his teammate Kylian Mbappe.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in PSG’s upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid

After securing a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash last month, PSG will travel to Real Madrid for the return leg next week.

Lionel Messi was well below his sky-high standards in the first leg and is expected to make amends in Madrid.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi scoring for FC Barcelona in 2008 against Real Madrid. Lionel Messi scoring for FC Barcelona in 2008 against Real Madrid. https://t.co/EuLAlZEqLy

Playing at home, Los Blancos will be determined to overturn the narrow deficit. To keep their efforts at bay, Paris Saint-Germain will rely on the genius of Lionel Messi, a player who knows the Whites inside and out.

A match-winning performance from the former Barcelona skipper would not only silence his doubters but also give his morale a much-needed boost.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9.

