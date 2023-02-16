"We have to see it as a final" – Manchester United star Wout Weghorst previews 'challenging' game against Barcelona in UEFA Europa League

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has expressed his fair opinion ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg at Barcelona on Thursday (February 16).

The Red Devils progressed to the knockout stages of the continental competition after finishing second in Group E on lesser goal difference behind Real Sociedad. Xavi Hernandez's side, on the other hand, dropped out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in Group C behind toppers Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Speaking to club media, Weghorst shared his thoughts on the prospect of locking horns with Barcelona for Manchester United. He said:

"Of course, it's a great challenge for us. The two matches with Barcelona are great, but at the end, it's about winning and it's about lifting the trophies. It doesn't matter which club, or which stadium... wherever you're going to play. We're still active in four out of four competitions and we want to keep playing in them. That's why there's only one thing that's counting and that's winning these days."

Expressing his excitement at visiting Camp Nou, Weghorst added:

"At Camp Nou though, yeah that's a big one. You know the history a little bit and you look into it. You see a few clips... for me, to be honest, it's the two biggest clubs in the world. It'll be a great experience, and I'm really looking forward to it. It's the first time for me personally to be at Camp Nou. I've always said I only want to go there if I'm capable to play. Now I can play, so let's get a win there."

Shedding light on Manchester United's mentality, Weghorst said:

"We have to see it as a final. We are still in the competition now, we are two teams that really have the chance to win the trophy this season. It's quite early in the competition but like I said, we have to see it as a final but if we win this one we've got a good chance."

Barcelona include three teenagers in UEL squad for Manchester United showdown

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has called up three youth sensations for their UEFA Europa League knockout clash against Manchester United. He has included Marc Casado, Estanis Pedrola, and Angel Alarcon to cover for the injured Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele.

Casado, 19, is a central midfielder and made his debut in a 4-2 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against Viktoria Plzen last year. So far, he has featured in just 23 minutes of first-team action for his side.

Pedrola and Alarcon, on the other hand, are both adept at operating on the flanks. While the former made his professional debut for his boyhood club last season in La Liga, the latter donned the famous jersey for the first time in a Copa del Rey last-16 clash this campaign.

