"We see football the same" - Karim Benzema refers to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as 'one of the best'

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema heaped praise on his international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The striker was quoted as saying the PSG starlet was "one of the best" as he contributes to attacking plays in a variety of ways.

Speaking to football journalist Frederic Calenge on Telefoot, Benzema said:

“With Kylian, we see football the same, fast, in one touch, two touches. If there are times when he can cross, he crosses. If he can shoot, he shoots. That's why he's one of the best."

Since returning from a lengthy international exile last year, the 34-year-old has linked up with Mbappe for a couple of international games.

They led the line, along with Antoine Griezmann, at Euro 2020 last year, before guiding Les Bleus to the UEFA Nations league trophy in October.

Both scored apiece in the competition's semi-finals and finals as Didier Deschamps' swashbuckling side made up for their disappointing campaign at the European championship.

Benzema could link up with PSG ace at club level too

Now there's a chance the stars could link up at club level too, with the PSG starlet heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Although he poured cold water over all rumors of a January move by insisting he'll remain in Paris, the transfer isn't completely off the table yet.

Los Blancos are really keen to price the 23-year-old away from the French capital and reports suggest they could table a huge deal in the summer.

Should the much-anticipated move finally come to fruition, Benzema and Mbappe will join forces for the side too.

The pair have already struck a frightening partnership at international level and their union on the club front offers endless potential too.

Both players have been on a blistering run of form for their respective sides this season.

Benzema is currently in the form of his life, netting 24 goals and making nine assists from 28 games in all competitions, while being the driving force behind their La Liga title charge.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been PSG's best player thus far, contributing 35 goals in all competitions from 28 games, including a stunning hat-trick at the start of the year in the French Cup.

Both players finished inside the top 10 places of FIFA's The Best awards recently, with Benzema coming fourth and Mbappe finishing eighth in the final rankings.

