"We have to see week-by-week or day-by-day" - Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update after Manchester City's win over Luton

After Manchester City's much-needed victory over Luton Town on December 10, Pep Guardiola provided an update on Erling Haaland's current injury situation.

The superstar forward has been an important figure in City's attacking arsenal, but he missed the crucial match due to a foot injury. However, Guardiola was quick to downplay the severity of the situation, alleviating fears of a prolonged absence.

When asked about the Norwegian sharpshooter, he told the press (via Mirror):

“It’s just stress bone. He was not ready for this game, I don’t think he will be ready for Crystal Palace.‌ Please don't ask if his foot is broken. It's stress, just stress.‌ Hopefully he can be ready for (the Club World Cup in) Saudi Arabia. He almost couldn’t walk properly after the game at Villa."

Guardiola added:

“He said on the day before the game that he felt much, much better and he didn't have pain - that is why the doctor said we have to see week-by-week or day-by-day. We will see, maybe Crystal Palace, I don’t know.”

Erling Haaland has been an ever-present force in Manchester City's Premier League campaign so far. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 games across competitions. However, he was notably absent in what turned out to be the club's first triumph after a series of disappointing results.

Manchester City's comeback at Kenilworth Road seal all three points

Manchester City overturned a halftime deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday. This triumph marks City's first league win after three draws and one defeat. It's a vital boost for the reigning champions, who are currently fourth in the standings, trailing current leaders Liverpool by four points.

Luton Town, battling relegation woes, initially seized the momentum at a vibrant Kenilworth Road. Elijah Adebayo's header, off an Andros Townsend cross right before the halftime whistle, sent the home crowd into jubilation. This early lead, however, couldn't withstand the relentless City pressure in the second half.

The tide turned in Manchester City's favor in the 62nd minute, courtesy of Bernardo Silva. His exquisite left-footed curler found the far corner, leaving Luton's goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski grasping at air. The resurgence didn't stop there. Within three minutes, Jack Grealish found the back of the net, dramatically recording his 50th career goal.

The victory has propelled City closer to the top, leaving Luton languishing in the relegation zone.