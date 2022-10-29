“We are seeing the rise of a superstar!”, “So excited to see him” – Chelsea fans thrilled as in-form midfielder is named on the bench for the first time since Stamford Bridge move

Chelsea fans are thrilled to see youngster Omari Hutchinson selected on the bench for the side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

Hutchinson, 18, could be in line to make his senior debut if he comes off the bench against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The attacking midfielder has been impressive for Chelsea's U21s, scoring five goals and contributing six assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

He can play both in attacking midfield and as a right-winger and boasts a bursting pace alongside quick feet.

Hutchinson does face heavy competition to break into Graham Potter's XI, with the Blues possessing the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Conor Gallagher.

All three have been selected by Potter for the game against Brighton, with Havertz lining up in attack.

Mount and Christian Pulisic have been selected behind the German, with Gallagher playing an unfamiliar left wing-back role.

Raheem Sterling is on the other wing with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah have been chosen in defense whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal.

The Blues have been in superb form under Potter and are unbeaten in nine games under the English tactician.

The mood around Stamford Bridge is one of positivity and the inclusion of Hutchinson in the side's matchday squad for the clash with Brighton has enthused fans.

Felix @FelixJohnston_ 🏻 Congrats to Omari Hutchinson on making the bench for the first time for Chelsea today, on his 19th birthday. Congrats to Omari Hutchinson on making the bench for the first time for Chelsea today, on his 19th birthday. 👏🏻 https://t.co/v0N2DIFyTo

SASUKE @7sasukejr @SJohnsonSport Man am so excited to see him getting minutes today @SJohnsonSport Man am so excited to see him getting minutes today

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Happy 19th Birthday to Omari Hutchinson! Would be super cool to see him involved today but whether he is or isn’t, he’s got a massive future ahead. Happy 19th Birthday to Omari Hutchinson! Would be super cool to see him involved today but whether he is or isn’t, he’s got a massive future ahead. https://t.co/ymufPufYc9

The Other Side Of The Coin @TOSOTC_CFC What a top moment for Omari Hutchinson to make the bench vs Brighton. We are seeing the rise of a superstar!! What a top moment for Omari Hutchinson to make the bench vs Brighton. We are seeing the rise of a superstar!!

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Omari Hutchinson makes the Chelsea bench on his 19th birthday. He’s been in outstanding form with the development squad. Omari Hutchinson makes the Chelsea bench on his 19th birthday. He’s been in outstanding form with the development squad.

m @cfcmmb I really hope Omari Hutchinson gets on in this game I really hope Omari Hutchinson gets on in this game

chev chelios. @ismailashara so hyped for omari hutchinson 🤩 so hyped for omari hutchinson 🤩

Chelsea's Potter comments on the mental toll Premier League football can have on managers

Potter succeded Tuchel in September

Potter succeeded former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on 8 September and has started his tenure off in impressive fashion.

The Blues have won six and drawn three of their nine games under the former Brighton coach.

However, Potter made a point about the media needing to be wary of the mental health of Premier League managers who are dismissed.

Alluding to the four sackings that have occurred thus far, he said (via BBC Sport):

"[The media] want to compare with the previous guy so there is always that going on, which isn't great for the mental health."

He continued,

"It is difficult in the world that we are living in to feel sorry for a Premier League manager, get me right, but mental health doesn't really discriminate with your status or how much money you earn either. It is just something to be aware of, it is a challenge and I think we all have to be mindful of that."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. https://t.co/0TTlUOjWDx

