“We could sell Kai Havertz and get our £70 million back!" - Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to sign 27-year-old in January to challenge Man City

Football journalist and Ardent Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has urged the Gunners to go all out and sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the winter transfer window. The Englishman believes that this will boost the Gunners to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

“I think that in January we have to go and get Ivan Toney or someone like him because we need a proper striker," Piers Morgan said during a conversation with talkSPORT.

“Every Arsenal fan knows this and I think we’ve been kidding ourselves for too long that we can exist without one and the truth is that we can’t.”

When asked how Arsenal could get the funds to sign the striker, the English broadcaster proposed the sale of Kai Harvertz, who has failed to hit the ground running since joining from Chelsea last year.

"We could sell Kai Havertz and get our £70 million back!" he said. “People ask me what I would have done and what I’d have done is gone to Napoli and given £150 million for Osimhen and everyone goes ‘that’s nuts’, but we just spent nearly half of that on Havertz who looks like he isn’t anywhere near the standard we need to win the league."

He added:

“The thinking, to me, is very small-time thinking. We went and got Declan Rice, brilliant. We have some great players in that team like Saliba was purring again yesterday, Odegaard when he’s on form is fantastic and we’ve really missed Martinelli."

Piers Morgan continued to stress that Arsenal still need to add a proper striker to their ranks despite the quality they already possess.

“We’ve got a lot of great players, but if you don’t have a proper striker then you’re not going to win the league. I’m sorry, because Arsenal fans may not want to hear this but it’s the reality, but if we’re serious we’ve got to go out in January and get on.”

Arsenal suffer minor setback in Premier League title chase

The stars didn't align for the Gunners yesterday when they took on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday. Despite taking the lead twice, Mikel Arteta's men couldn't hold their nerves and allowed Spurs to come from behind and secure a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Following that result, the they now occupy the fifth position in the league table with 14 points from six games. They've recorded four wins and two draws to their name in the English top flight so far.

Last season's winners Manchester City have maintained their 100% start to the season. Liverpool have also bounced back in style and are following closely. Arsenal will need to quickly learn how to finish off games and avoid dropping points to challenge for the title.