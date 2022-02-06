"We cannot shoot ourselves in the foot" - Xavi provides crucial update on Ousmane Dembele ahead of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi has opened up on winger Ousmane Dembele's situation at the club. The Frenchman was widely expected to leave the Catalan giants in the January transfer window but ultimately stayed put.

Dembele is in the final six months of his contract with the Blaugrana and contract negotiations have borne no fruit. He looked set to be on his way out of Camp Nou in January. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in his services, but nothing concrete came of it.

Now with the window closed, Barcelona and Dembele have another six months to find a solution. Speaking on the 24-year-old's situation ahead of Barcelona's all-important La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, Xavi said:

"We have not found a solution to Dembele's situation. The circumstances were one way a month ago and another now. He is part of the club and the squad, he has a contract. We met with the president, the board and the technical secretariat and we have decided, just as we said [whether] he was renewing or leaving, that he is part of the squad and we cannot shoot ourselves in the foot."

Xavi added:

"We have to use him, he can help us. He has been a good professional. It is a club decision and I'll use him when I think it's convenient. He's one more [player]."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @Luis_F_Rojo Although President Laporta prefers not to play Ousmane Dembélé this season, Xavi wants to continue counting on the player. A meeting will be scheduled between them soon to make a final decision regarding the matter. Although President Laporta prefers not to play Ousmane Dembélé this season, Xavi wants to continue counting on the player. A meeting will be scheduled between them soon to make a final decision regarding the matter.— @Luis_F_Rojo https://t.co/rwsaV8T90H

Barcelona face Atletico in crunch La Liga clash as top-four race heats up

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have had a below par 2021-22 season. The Blaugrana are currently fifth in the La Liga table with 35 points from 21 matches, one point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. The two sides are quite some way off arch-rival Real Madrid, who are leading the league table with 50 points in 22 matches.

Xavi's men will face Atletico in a crunch league clash on Sunday, February 6 at the Camp Nou. The Catalans don't have much left to play for this season and be will be hoping to restore some pride by getting into the top four of the league table.

The Catalan club were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group. They lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup and were beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. It has left them with just the Europa League as a possible silverware option this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙 The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #BarçaAtleti clash 🎙 The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #BarçaAtleti clash https://t.co/firOgvn48I

Edited by Diptanil Roy