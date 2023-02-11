“We shouldn’t give him more importance” – Xavi reacts to Lionel Messi’s brother criticising Barcelona president

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently reacted to Lionel Messi's brother Matias Messi's comments. The Spaniard claimed that Matias shouldn't be given too much importance.

Matias made a sensational claim a couple of weeks back, saying that the Catalan club became famous for the Argentina captain and that no one knew about the Blaugranas before Messi's stint as a player. He said (via GOAL):

“I don’t know about you, but Barcelona became known thanks to Messi, Nobody knew about them before. Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barca and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi.”

He further claimed that Lionel Messi would only return to the Catalan club under one condition, which is Joan Laporta shouldn't stay at the club's hierarchy. He said (via SPORT):

"I have a clipping pasted from SPORT, from Barcelona, that says 'Messi should return to Barcelona' and I put 'hahahaha we are not going to return to Barcelona' and if we return, we are going to do a good cleaning, among others kick out Joan Laporta, an ungrateful person. People should have gone out and marched asking for Laporta to leave and for Messi to stay."

Xavi has now given a logical response to the matter, claiming that everyone makes mistakes and Matias' comments should not be given too much emphasis. He said:

“Sometimes we make mistakes. I’m the first to apologize when I make a mistake. Matías Messi did it and we shouldn’t give him more importance.” (via Barca Universal)

Joan Laporta said Matias' comments don't affect Lionel Messi's relationship with Barcelona

Messi - La Liga Santander

There is no denying the fact that Lionel Messi is the best player to ever grace the striped jersey of the Blaugrana. Joan Laporta believes the Argentine's legacy at the club is set and Matias' comments won't affect the player's relationship with his boyhood club.

Laporta said (via SPORT):

"Leo is Barça heritage, that is clear, We are very proud to have had him here. He's the best ever. But don't make me speak about Leo beyond that, plays for PSG, and I don't talk about players at other clubs."

He further added:

"As for his brother, he apologised and that's that. I don't give it any more importance (...) it has nothing to do with the relationship between club and Leo, it does not impact it."

Messi's contract will end in June 2023 and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on handing him an extension.

