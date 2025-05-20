“We shouldn’t be selling players purely for financial reasons” - David Beckham names 3 players he doesn’t want Manchester United to sell

Former Manchester United star David Beckham has urged the club not to sell players solely for financial reasons. According to a report by Metro, the former English international has identified three players he does not want United to offload.

The players are Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo. United is undergoing a transitional phase under new manager Ruben Amorim and will need some new signings to align with his philosophy. To comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules, the club must generate substantial revenue if they aim to make significant signings.

They can achieve this by offloading players they no longer need. However, recent rumors have suggested selling the aforementioned players to maximize profit.

While speaking to The Athletic (via Metro), Beckham said:

"I’d like to think you wouldn’t have to sell your captain (Fernandes). He has been exceptional. We’ve all been critical at times of some United players — but when we needed someone to step up, he has done it. I also hate any young player who has grown up at United leaving the club. We shouldn’t be selling players purely for financial reasons."

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, who is the club's best player this season with 38 goal contributions (19 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, and a transfer would yield a hefty fee. Garnacho, who is contracted until 2028, was linked with Napoli and Chelsea, but according to the report in Metro, he has indicated he is happy at the club.

Manchester United gear up for Europa League final

Although Manchester United experienced a dismal 2024-25 season, a silver lining could be their performance in the UEFA Europa League. They are the only club yet to face defeat in the competition, marking a stark contrast to their form in the domestic league.

Two of their players, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, are competing for the Golden Boot, respectively. While Fernandes tops the chart alongside Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi and FK Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh with seven goals, Hojlund trails behind with six.

Amorim's men defeated Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals to secure a place in the final against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The teams are all set to clash at San Mames on May 21 (Wednesday). A win for either side would be extremely significant as it would mark their respective managers' first trophy at the club.

