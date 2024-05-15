"We simply cannot replace him", "Heart of this Manchester United side" - Fans hail Red Devils star after 3-2 Newcastle win

Manchester United fans on X have waxed lyrical about Bruno Fernandes after he inspired them to a 3-2 win against Newcastle United. The two sides played out a five-goal thriller in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, May 15.

Kobbie Mainoo broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with a good finish into the bottom-left corner, continuing his impressive rise to the top this season. Newcastle dominated the rest of the first half, squandering numerous big chances with Casemiro making a goal-line clearance in the 37th minute.

The Magpies leveled the scores via Anthony Gordon's close-range finish (49'). Despite constant pressure from the visitors, Amad Diallo gave Manchester United the lead once again with a half-volley in the 57th minute.

Bruno Fernandes weaved his magic to play through Rasmus Hojlund in the 84th minute. The latter did well to find the bottom-left corner, making it 3-1. Lewis Hall netted a stunner from distance in stoppage time but the Red Devils held onto their lead to seal all three points.

Fernandes had an outstanding game, despite being deployed as a forward over Hojlund to start the game. The United captain provided one assist, created five big chances, and completed 39 out of an attempted 48 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent. In addition, he made the most touches (70), passes, and crosses (eight) on the field.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"I'll never understand why some Man Utd fans disrespect Bruno Fernandes. WHAT A PLAYER!!! We simply cannot replace him."

Another fan wrote:

"Bruno Fernandes!!!! He’s the heart of this Manchester United side."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"We purely depend on Bruno Fernandes. It's like we are infants and without him we'll lose all games. That's very scary", one fan said.

"Bruno Fernandes, the difference", one fan noted.

"You don’t know ball if you don’t rate Bruno Fernandes. There, I’ve said it", one fan wrote.

"This team is nothing without Bruno Fernandes", another fan chimed in.

"Pains me how underrated Bruno Fernandes is", one fan said.

Bruno Fernandes delivers blunt response when asked about his future at Manchester United

After the win against the Toffees, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claimed he will remain at Old Trafford as long as the club want him to stay. In the process, the Portugal international effectively dismissed rumors of him wanting to leave the club in the summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr being linked as a possible destination.

Fernandes spoke to the media after the match and said (via @centredevils. on X):

“I will be here as long as the club still wants me and wants me to be part of the future.”

He also said:

“It has been a tough season. The table shows that and we are all aware of that. The fans have been amazing and behind us all season. We all appreciate what they have been doing for us.”

“We want to do better and do differently and they [fans] deserve that. They have been amazing for us and we had to do something, we have been trying but results don’t show that. We have been working hard and everyone has been giving their best it is not enough and we have to do more.”

Fernandes hasn't performed as well this season in contrast to previous campaigns, but has still been one of Manchester United's best players, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances. The Red Devils are currently in eighth place with 57 points from 37 games, three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.