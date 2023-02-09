"We sinned a lot"- PSG manager Christophe Galtier feels 'stupid' moment was turning point in 2-1 Marseille defeat

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has lamented his team's failure to utilize space properly in their recent 2-1 defeat to Marseille. The Parisians were knocked out of the Coupe de France as a result.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for the home side at Stade Velodrome in the 31st minute but the two sides went into the break on level terms following Sergio Ramos' injury-time goal from a corner.

But PSG couldn't up the tempo in the second half to come away with a win as Ruslan Malinovskyi's wonder strike in the 57th minute sealed the victory for Marseille. Galtier rued his side's failure to break the press in time to make a comeback in the match.

He told the media after the match:

"In the second period, we did not manage to create a situation. If we compare the two periods, there was big pressing from Marseille. We managed to get out at some point, but we didn't use much space in depth. We take a stupid goal after the break and from that moment, we sinned a lot."

The PSG manager also urged his players to move on from the Coupe de France disappointment and focus on the other competitions they are currently active in.

"There is disappointment, but we have to look ahead and not dwell on this elimination. What to press on in the next few days? We will recover quickly, clean the heads, so that this disappointment is not a significant burden. There is nothing more we can do about it, we are eliminated."

PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table with 54 points in 22 matches, eight more than second-placed Marseille. They are also active in the UEFA Champions League and are scheduled to face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier on Neymar's performance

Christophe Galtier analyzed Neymar's performance in the match as well, who was returning after a brief spell on the sidelines. He said:

"In the first half, he found the right spaces, he delivered good balls. After that it was more complicated for him but also for everyone."

The French giants will next face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 11, in an away encounter.

