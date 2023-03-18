“We have a snitch in the locker room" - Bayern Munich manager makes bizarre claim stating that he has a 'mole' in the dressing room

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann recently claimed that there is a 'mole' in his dressing room. The comments came after Nagelsmann's tactics were leaked to the media.

Pictures which included Bayern's tactics were published in German media, complete with passing and running routes for their players.

Addressing the issue, Nagelsmann recently said (via GOAL):

"We have a snitch in the locker room. This bothers me a lot, Whoever is doing this is hurting every single one of us. I don’t understand his motivation, except helping the opponent."

Nagelsmann further vowed to seek out the dressing room leak. He added:

"Moles are an endangered species and their search is difficult, but I don't know if that person will be able to look in the mirror every day. I try to find out what the reason is. For me it is always important to be able to look in the mirror at night, to treat my players and my fellow coaches well. I hope that this person can't look in the mirror because it's not fair."

Bayern Munich are atop the Bundesliga table with 52 points from 24 games. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund (before Dortmund's game against Koln).

"It's a difficult opponent, in my opinion the strongest" - Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on upcoming Champions League tie against Manchester City

Bayern Munich are set for a tough test against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the difficulty of the match, Salihamidzic is looking forward to a riveting tie. He said (via 90min):

"I like playing against the best guys, Our boys are very focused then. It's a top pairing. It's a difficult opponent, in my opinion the strongest. It's another mini-final. After Paris, it's another squad who have a lot of quality. They won convincingly against Leipzig."

The 46-year-old further said:

"We'll see Pep Guardiola again. I'm looking forward to it. [Erling] Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world. He's doing very, very well there. But we defended very well against Paris, although I think City are doing even better at the moment. I think City vs Bayern is the most exciting duel in the quarter-finals. I think we're at our best against the best teams. For fans, these games are the highlights of the season."

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain by an aggregate score of 3-0 over two legs in the Round of 16.

