“We are a special group when we have the priorities right” – Thomas Tuchel delivers confident Chelsea verdict after big win over Southampton 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was in a buoyant mood following his side's 6-0 destruction of Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz and two doubles for Mason Mount and Timo Werner did the damage for Chelsea against Southampton.

It was the polar opposite of the gloomy mood the German coach conveyed following their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. The Blues conceded advantange in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They also lost 4-1 against Brentford in their last Premier League game.

Tuchel touched on the side's return to form against the Saints, where he said his players are a special group.

He told reporters (via Football London):

"I think it tells us that we are not the team that can escape with results if our input is at 90% or 80% of our energy, commitment and investment. We are a special group when we have the priorities right. If we are committed, if we defend with courage, if we have the attitude right and the hunger right and win challenges."

Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance from Chelsea as they beat Southampton 6-0. 🗣 “A deserved win.”Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance from Chelsea as they beat Southampton 6-0. 🗣 “A deserved win.” Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance from Chelsea as they beat Southampton 6-0. 👏 https://t.co/aydrTwjG24

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel looking to pull off a Madrid miracle next Tuesday

Chelsea do battle with Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter final

Tuchel highlighted that the Blues get it right when they defend with courage. This may allude to the way in which they were suspected at the back against Madrid midweek.

Following the defeat, Tuchel came out slamming his side in what was quite a rare rant from the German coach.

Thomas Tuchel isn't mincing his words this evening



🎙 @TheDesKelly | #UCL "If we keep on playing like this we will lose in Southampton and then we don't need to think about the Bernabéu - we will get hammered in Bernabéu."Thomas Tuchel isn't mincing his words this evening "If we keep on playing like this we will lose in Southampton and then we don't need to think about the Bernabéu - we will get hammered in Bernabéu."Thomas Tuchel isn't mincing his words this evening 😡🎙 @TheDesKelly | #UCL https://t.co/vMo33viXQz

His team have seemingly reacted to the criticism from their coach with an impressive win. The win will have filled the side with confidence ahead of a vital week for the Blues.

Gift Of God🦍🦅 @murphy_carter17 ..love to see the Timo Werner we bought from Leipzig Come On Chelsea let’s do this against Madrid next week..love to see the Timo Werner we bought from Leipzig Come On Chelsea let’s do this against Madrid next week😡..love to see the Timo Werner we bought from Leipzig 👏👏💙💙 https://t.co/VIa8s6jsfa

He continued to touch on his group's confidence which will motivate his players ahead of a huge reverse leg encounter with Los Blancos.

He added:

"If we have the priorities clear, this is our foundation to then show the quality. Then we are a strong group and a special group of players who have a right to believe in ourselves. There is nothing to be ashamed of, but we are not the fancy group that comes with a priority of quality and see if we can get away with an 80% or 90% investment and commitment in all aspects of the game. This is what it tells me.”

Chelsea face the huge task of trying to turn around their 3-1 loss to Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Only one side has been able to come back from such a position. This was when Manchester United pulled off an iconic comeback victory over Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

His memories of that night will only make him task the Blues with showing the same grit and hunger that the Red Devils possessed back then.

Edited by Aditya Singh