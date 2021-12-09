“We have a special relationship” – RB Salzburg sporting director wants to face Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United in Champions League

RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund wants the Austrian club to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. Both clubs have qualified for the round of 16 of this season's competition.

RB Salzburg booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a win over Sevilla on Wednesday (December 8). Victory over Julen Lopetegui's side marked a historic day for the Austrian giants as they got past the group stages of the competition for the first time.

Having survived a group with Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg, RB Salzburg are now looking forward to their Champions League pre-quarters. Matthias Jassle's side will find out their opponents soon, with the round of 16 draw set to take place on Monday (December 13).

RB Salzburg finished second in their group behind French champions Lille. Hence, they will be pitted against one of the other group winners in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Jassle's side could be drawn against Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United or Juventus. Considering the size and legacy of the clubs in the mix, no draw is expected to be an easy one for the Austrian outfit.

However, RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has revealed that he wants to see the team drawn against Manchester United. Freund is particularly keen to face Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick, who held the sporting director position at the Austrian club before him.

"We can only get a group winner now. Manchester United got their group. They are a huge club and we have a special relationship with the coach [Ralf Rangnick]", Christoph Freund told Sky Sport Austria.

He also expressed his delight at RB Salzburg progressing beyond the group stage of the Champions League for the first time. He said:

"The greatest day in our club's history. It's phenomenal, of course. We really enjoy it."

It remains to be seen who the Austrian Bundesliga giants will be drawn against on Monday.

Manchester United did well to win their Champions League group

Manchester United were pitted against Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in Group F of the Champions League. The Red Devils managed to finish top of the group with 11 points.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #UCL Not the result we wanted but we still advance into the knockouts as group winners ✊🔴 Not the result we wanted but we still advance into the knockouts as group winners ✊🔴#MUFC | #UCL https://t.co/ZShOjhMqV1

Ralf Rangnick's side will now be drawn against one of the runner-ups of the other groups. However, Manchester United will not face another Premier League club in the next round.

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica and RB Salzburg are potential opponents for the Red Devils. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be keen to find out who they will be facing.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra