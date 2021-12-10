"We spoke over the phone" - Ralf Rangnick provides update on Paul Pogba's Manchester United return

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has provided an insight into French midfielder Paul Pogba's road to recovery from injury. Rangnick also shared details regarding when the 28-year-old could return to action for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba has not featured for Manchester United since he suffered a thigh injury whilst on international duty with France during the November international break.

The Frenchman has provided seven assists in Manchester United's opening four Premier League games this season. Pogba, however, suffered a massive dip in form which saw him lose his place in Manchester United's starting line-up towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford.

The former Juventus star has often been criticized for his lack of work rate, desire, and consistency during his time with Manchester United. This has led many to question what his role might be under Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician provided an update on Pogba's potential return from injury. In a pre-match press conference according to the Manchester Evening News, Rangnick said:

"We spoke over the phone two days ago or on Tuesday. He was still in Dubai, he's expected to come back today and he will get to know each other in person on Sunday. We had a telephone call for around 10 or 15 minutes and he told me he was getting better."

He added:

"Obviously, he still isn't fully fit and from what I've heard it will take another couple of weeks until he's fit for training again. He has been out for quite some time so it will take another couple of weeks to get him match fit."

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. The club have implemented a high-press and won the ball back high up the field in the two games they have played under Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogba's lack of work rate could result in the Frenchman struggling to break into Manchester United's starting line-up after he is able to return to action.

Paul Pogba is edging closer to an exit from Manchester United next summer

Paul Pogba's turbulent time at Manchester United could come to an end next summer. The Frenchman joined the Premier League giants from Juventus in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £89 million. Pogba was seen as the player around whom Manchester United could build a squad for the future.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his five years at Old Trafford, Pogba has failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United. He has often left fans frustrated due to his lack of consistent performances.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. Hee has so far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

Pogba is believed to be keen to leave Manchester United and has attracted interest from Juventus and Real Madrid in recent months according to GOAL. The 28-year-old could be set to become a free agent next summer unless he signs a new contract with Manchester United before the end of the season.

