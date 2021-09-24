"We have a squad that can win the league" – Barcelona star makes bold claim despite poor start

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has boldly claimed that the Blaugrana have a squad that can challenge for the La Liga title. Barcelona are currently on a poor run of form, having failed to win all of their last three matches.

They were beaten by Bayern Munich 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League before drawing against Granada and Cadiz respectively in La Liga. The run of results has left Barcelona seventh on the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Roberto, however, like Gerard Pique, has urged fans to stand alongside the players and coaching staff during this tough time. He also stressed that Barcelona have a squad that can bridge the gap with teams above them on the La Liga table and mount a title challenge.

“Now we have to be more united than ever, the team, the fans, the coach, the president, more united than ever. We’re on a bad run, but I’m convinced this team will come out of it. We are Barcelona, we have a great squad, a squad that can win the league,” Roberto told Movistar after the 0-0 draw against Cadiz.

“We have to step up now and start winning. We are coming from a run of bad results. We all have to push each other, in every position in the team. We have to start winning now because if we keep slipping up, it will be difficult. We are on a bad streak but I think we will move on and get better,” he added.

"You have to be realistic" - Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman in response to Sergi Roberto's claims

While accepting that the club will have to try harder to win titles, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said they also need to be realistic. The Dutchman stressed that he is missing seven players due to injuries, which further hampers their chances of challenging for the La Liga title.

“I have already said a number of times that you have to try to win each game, that you have to try to win titles," Koeman said in response to Sergi Roberto's comments in a post-match interview.

"But you have to be realistic," he added. "One has to see the squad that we have, the people that we are missing. And also, I have said that if all the players are available…but we are still missing seven."

