"We have the squad to do it" - Cristiano Ronaldo believes Portugal are good enough to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes his team is good enough to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The competition kicks off this Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in Group A, while the Seleccao open their campaign the following Thursday against Ghana.

Ronaldo, who is set to feature in the competitions for the fifth time, believes the Portuguese squad has the caliber to go all the way but admits there will be challenges from other top teams.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the Manchester United star said:

“Of course, we’re there to win, and I believe we have the squad to do it. But then there are a number of top teams out there with world-class talent — so we have to stay focused, stay humble, and go out there and show what we can do. The rest will follow.”

Fernando Santos has called up a highly talented group of players for the World Cup, featuring Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo among others. Veteran defender Pepe (39) is the only player older than Ronaldo in the squad and this will be his fourth World Cup.

Portugal saw off North Macedonia in the UEFA playoff finals earlier this year to secure their place in the finals after Serbia beat them in the group for a direct entry. The Seleccao have drawn Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana in Group H.

Portugal - the dark horses?

Portugal have had some talented teams play in the World Cup, but their record in the competition isn't stellar. Their best finish was third place in the 1966 edition, and with Ronaldo, they reached the semifinals in 2006, finishing fourth.

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea



Our guide to Group H at the World Cup ↓ PortugalGhanaUruguaySouth KoreaOur guide to Group H at the World Cup ↓ Portugal 🇵🇹Ghana 🇬🇭Uruguay 🇺🇾South Korea 🇰🇷Our guide to Group H at the World Cup ↓

The current squad is brimming with talent in every department, but it will be interesting to see if the Euro 2016 champions can go all the way.

Fernando Santos' team lost out in the Round of 16 in last year's Euros despite having almost the same team, and a similar outcome in Qatar would be a huge disappointment.

This is also most likely the last World Cup for Ronaldo, who will turn 38 in February. So bowing out with the ultimate prize will immortalise his place in the competition's annals.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes