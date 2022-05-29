"We started believing more" - Real Madrid star Luka Modric pinpoints exact moment when Liverpool started losing confidence in Champions League final

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has said that Liverpool started to lose confidence after his team's disallowed goal in the first half of their UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28. He also believes the La Liga champions became more confident from that moment onwards.

Los Blancos beat the Reds 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris to win a record-extending 14th Champions League title. Interestingly, their 13th also came against Liverpool four years ago in Kiev, with Madrid winning 3-1 on that occasion.

On Saturday in Paris, Liverpool looked to be on the ascendancy in the first half. In the 42nd minute, Karim Benzema thought he had opened after a scrappy play in the box by the Reds.

The Frenchman received a long ball, but his effort was tame. However, a mix-up between Alisson and two Reds players meant the ball fell again to Benzema. The Frenchman finished clinically, but his effort was adjudged offside by the linesman. After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was denied, as it had hit a Reds player before reaching Benzema.

Nevertheless, that apparently rattled the Premier League side, as they lost control of the match. While speaking to CBS Sports after the win, Modric said:

“I think from the disallowed goal, we start(ed) believing more, and I think Liverpool entered a bit (of) panic. They were not that confident anymore, and from there we build up, and we started playing better. In the end, we won, which is most important."

Real Madrid put up yet another clinical performance to beat Liverpool in Champions League final

For all their domination, the Reds were undone by poor defending from their full-backs yet again.

Andy Robertson was caught out of position, allowing Valverde to receive and carry the ball on the right wing. He played a fizzing low cross into the box that was turned in by Vinicius Jr., with Trent Alexander-Arnold caught ball-watching.

It was yet another clinical display from Real Madrid in this year's competition, making the most of their limited chances. Their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the 'Man of the Match', making a staggering nine saves to thwart the Reds.

The Premier League giants had 24 attempts at goal with nine on target. In comparison, Real Madrid had just four attempts, with two on target. However, they capitalised on one of those chances to win their eighth title in the Champions League era, 14th overall.

