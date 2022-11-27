"We can't stay here crying" - Fernando Santos explains how Portugal will cope with Danilo Pereira's injury ahead of Uruguay clash at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has claimed that veteran centre-back Pepe is set to deputize for injured defender Danilo Pereira at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar.

Selecao opened their campaign in the 22nd edition of the famed tournament with a 3-2 Group H victory against Ghana on Thursday (24 November). Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao scored crucial goals, while Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari netted for their side.

Pereira, 31, has been ruled out for the entirety of the group stage after suffering a rib fracture during a first-team training session on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Santos shed light on his plans to cope with the crisis ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay on Monday (28 November). He said (via Record):

"Pepe will play tomorrow, there will be no problems. About Danilo, it was a move that nobody noticed, when we were working on defensive set pieces. I can't explain what exactly happened. I'm not a doctor, we have to wait. He's a casualty. If we can still count on him, even better, but we have three central defenders."

Santos claimed that Pereira's absence would inspire them to perform better in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. He added:

"At other times we had 23, now we have 26. We can't stay here crying. Sad for him, above all for him. I said that to the players this morning. His strength will help us to give more of each one, so that we can offer him a great gift, just like the Portuguese."

Benfica teenager Antonio Silva is another central option for Portugal.

Portugal are currently atop Group H with three points from one game, two points ahead of second-placed South Korea and third-placed Uruguay. Ghana are bottom of their group with zero points.

Portugal superstar set to depart La Liga giants after 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

As per MARCA, Portugal forward Felix has asked his agent to find a new club for him in light of the deterioration of his relationship with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him in January.

Since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for £108 million in the summer of 2019, Felix has been one of the best offensive talents in the world. The 23-year-old has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions for the 11-time La Liga champions.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Metropolitano Stadium, is currently representing Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

