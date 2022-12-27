“We are here to stay” - Thierry Henry sends defiant Arsenal message to Man City over Premier League title race 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has warned Manchester City of the Gunners' potential to win the Premier League this season.

The former France international believes the current Arsenal squad can seriously compete for the title this campaign, and it is up to the Cityzens to chase down the league-leaders.

The Gunners, who sit atop the league table, are currently eight points clear of third-placed Manchester City. While Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand (against Leeds United on December 29), they still have a rather substantial gap to close.

"Now it is up to Man City to answer. We are here to stay. It is important to say we have a team. Arsenal fans have been waiting for a team to compete."

Arsenal returned to Premier League action on Boxing Day in emphatic fashion. Mikel Arteta's outfit secured a 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates. Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Hammers with a penalty in the first half of the London derby.

However, Arteta's side turned the game around in the second half with three goals in fairly quick succession from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah.

Following the victory, Henry spoke to Amazon Prime about his former outfit's title chances. He said (via Planet Sport):

"Now it is up to Man City to answer. Yes, we are here to stay. It is important to say we have a team. Arsenal fans have been waiting for a team to compete. Not one or two players, we have a squad. You win a title with a squad. That is very important and what Eddie Nketiah showed tonight, he showed that he can be the answer for the time being."

Arsenal's first-choice No. 9 Gabriel Jesus is sidelined due to a knee injury he picked up with Brazil at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup. Arteta has now turned towards Nketiah, whom Henry believes is the temporary solution until Jesus returns.

Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after Arsenal's comeback victory over West Ham

The Gunners boss was delighted with his squad's performance and character to secure a comeback victory after going 1-0 down in the first half. Following the encounter, he said (per the club's official website):

"Yeah, for sure - really happy with their performance first of all, and then the results. And really the context of the game was that they were a goal up after a situation, a very single situation that they had attacked an open space where the referee decided to award their pen."

He added:

"And then you see the reaction of this crowd generating belief and just giving a lot of energy to the team. And the team showed, I think, in my opinion, a lot of composure, some real quality, as well as a lot of clarity to understand what the game demanded, and they executed really well."

