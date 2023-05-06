“We are staying up”, “Public holiday in London on Monday” – Twitter reacts hilariously as Chelsea register first win under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard finally achieved his first win as Chelsea's interim manager, breaking a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth. Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix brought relief to the Blues, who were at risk of falling further down the Premier League table.
The victory ended a rough patch for Lampard, whose initial performance was the worst in Chelsea's history among permanent and interim bosses.
The match started well for the Blues, as Conor Gallagher scored the opening goal in the ninth minute. However, Bournemouth quickly responded with a goal from Matias Vina just over 10 minutes later, leveling the match and keeping both teams on their toes.
As the game approached its final 10 minutes, the Stamford Bridge fans were anxious about their team's ability to secure the win. But then, Benoit Badiashile, one of the club's January arrivals, stepped up and scored his first goal for the team with a header.
With momentum on their side, Chelsea's loan signing Joao Felix sealed the deal by adding a third goal in the 86th minute of the match.
While Chelsea is now out of contention for European qualification, Lampard has managed to avoid becoming the subject of consistent jokes on Twitter with a seventh straight defeat.
However, the win has not stopped Twitter from reacting, with some celebrating Lampard's first win, while others have trolled the club's poor season.
Chelsea's injury woes deepen: Ben Chilwell potentially sidelined
While they secured all three points, Chelsea's injury woes continue as Ben Chilwell was forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury. The England international had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta, signaling a potential issue with his right hamstring.
The situation adds to Frank Lampard's injury concerns, as he had already left Wesley Fofana out of the matchday squad due to a hamstring problem. Chilwell's injury raises doubts about his availability for their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest next week.
According to Football London, the 26-year-old defender previously missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring issue. If Chilwell faces a similar recovery period this time, he could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, significantly impacting their defensive options.
In the meantime, Azpilicueta can fill in at left-back, but the Blues' defensive depth will be further tested with Reece James also on the sidelines. This situation leaves the Blues without their starting full-backs, creating additional challenges for Lampard's side as they look to improve their league standings.