“We are staying up”, “Public holiday in London on Monday” – Twitter reacts hilariously as Chelsea register first win under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard finally achieved his first win as Chelsea's interim manager, breaking a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth. Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix brought relief to the Blues, who were at risk of falling further down the Premier League table.

The victory ended a rough patch for Lampard, whose initial performance was the worst in Chelsea's history among permanent and interim bosses.

The match started well for the Blues, as Conor Gallagher scored the opening goal in the ninth minute. However, Bournemouth quickly responded with a goal from Matias Vina just over 10 minutes later, leveling the match and keeping both teams on their toes.

As the game approached its final 10 minutes, the Stamford Bridge fans were anxious about their team's ability to secure the win. But then, Benoit Badiashile, one of the club's January arrivals, stepped up and scored his first goal for the team with a header.

With momentum on their side, Chelsea's loan signing Joao Felix sealed the deal by adding a third goal in the 86th minute of the match.

While Chelsea is now out of contention for European qualification, Lampard has managed to avoid becoming the subject of consistent jokes on Twitter with a seventh straight defeat.

However, the win has not stopped Twitter from reacting, with some celebrating Lampard's first win, while others have trolled the club's poor season.

belles @sanchoSZN chelsea have scored 3 goals??? chelsea have scored 3 goals??? https://t.co/2Jmkq1adon

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK We have just scored a third goal!!! I repeat we have scored a third goal!!! Joao Felix with the fine finish, we are a few minutes from winning this game, forgotten how that feels like. #BOUCHE We have just scored a third goal!!! I repeat we have scored a third goal!!! Joao Felix with the fine finish, we are a few minutes from winning this game, forgotten how that feels like. #BOUCHE https://t.co/J6J2Kghp2C

LJRC @LiamCrook1 Chelsea are staying up Chelsea are staying up 😔 https://t.co/5qhLtElsl0

Sunny-Tthew @TthewSunny

Thank you I have forgotten how it feels to win matchThank you @ChelseaFC I have forgotten how it feels to win matchThank you @ChelseaFC https://t.co/7pZXwxb7Js

E.X.P @Olamile67898234 Chelsea win today keh, public holiday in london on Monday Chelsea win today keh, public holiday in london on Monday https://t.co/yifjYEGZBq

MR RIGHT™🇰🇪 @MrRightke Winning with Lampard as your coach is not for everyone, Chelsea is top team Winning with Lampard as your coach is not for everyone, Chelsea is top team💙

Kranky🇵🇱🇳🇴 @CFCKranky @CFCPys Badiashille proving lampard wrong must be an amazing feeling for him @CFCPys Badiashille proving lampard wrong must be an amazing feeling for him

hira @hiraveil @samiichels @premierleague @ManCity Yeah we should do a Frank Lampard and lose about 19 in a row. @samiichels @premierleague @ManCity Yeah we should do a Frank Lampard and lose about 19 in a row.

Timourinho @teemourinho Ahhh when Chelsea see winning last???

God wey do am for lampard go do am for me, I believe! We are winning !!! Ahhh when Chelsea see winning last???God wey do am for lampard go do am for me, I believe! We are winning !!!

Pubity Sport @PubitySportIG



And Lampard has BEATEN the 007 allegations 🙂 Chelsea win their first game since March 11th. They’re safe from relegation 🥳And Lampard has BEATEN the 007 allegations 🙂 Chelsea win their first game since March 11th. They’re safe from relegation 🥳And Lampard has BEATEN the 007 allegations 🙂👏 https://t.co/Up7OCwPeLq

Extra Time Indonesia @idextratime I speak for every Chelsea fans that we want Lampard stay for next season @todd_boehly I speak for every Chelsea fans that we want Lampard stay for next season @todd_boehly

Topskills Sports UK @topskillsportuk #CFC



Understand new round of talks will take place this month with Pochettinho to get things done. Chelsea first ever win since they appointed Frank Lampard as interim coach for remainder of the season in seven consecutive games.Understand new round of talks will take place this month with Pochettinho to get things done. Chelsea first ever win since they appointed Frank Lampard as interim coach for remainder of the season in seven consecutive games. 🔵 #CFC Understand new round of talks will take place this month with Pochettinho to get things done. https://t.co/EeyXomfLv0

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson 🏻



I mean they weren’t … never mind.



Well done. I’d like to congratulate Frank Lampard on managing to keep Chelsea upI mean they weren’t … never mind.Well done. I’d like to congratulate Frank Lampard on managing to keep Chelsea up 👏🏻 I mean they weren’t … never mind. Well done.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball Chelsea have won their first match this season under Frank Lampard...only took 7 matches Chelsea have won their first match this season under Frank Lampard...only took 7 matches 😅 https://t.co/IqKXAL4YZm

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



- 5/9 vs Bournemouth

- 4/5 vs Arsenal



#CFC #BOUCHE #Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Noni Madueke has also become the first Chelsea player this season to complete 4+ successful take-ons in back to back games.- 5/9 vs Bournemouth- 4/5 vs Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Noni Madueke has also become the first Chelsea player this season to complete 4+ successful take-ons in back to back games. - 5/9 vs Bournemouth - 4/5 vs Arsenal #CFC #BOUCHE #Chelsea https://t.co/IIALRJ3kB0

Elvis Tunde @Tunnykvng I'm milking this Chelsea win till our next game, I don't know about you. And yes, I'm shameless. I'm milking this Chelsea win till our next game, I don't know about you. And yes, I'm shameless. 😂

Troll Football Original @Troll_FootyOG Chelsea won their first Premier League match since March 11 2023... Chelsea won their first Premier League match since March 11 2023... https://t.co/lRVXaKQ4Re

Will @willreyner Love this picture. Chelsea best ever midfielder and one with the potential to be just as good. Love this picture. Chelsea best ever midfielder and one with the potential to be just as good. https://t.co/UGw0og4ORo

Ye Streams @kanyestreams1 Chelsea is different Pys @CFCPys #CFC Joao Felix showing the shirt after the goal. ( @Mohxmmad Joao Felix showing the shirt after the goal. (@Mohxmmad) #CFC 🔵 https://t.co/kgfXSbEple We’re 12th in the league and a loan player who has been here for 3 months wants to stay rather than go back to 2nd placed AtleticoChelsea is different twitter.com/cfcpys/status/… We’re 12th in the league and a loan player who has been here for 3 months wants to stay rather than go back to 2nd placed Atletico 😭 Chelsea is different twitter.com/cfcpys/status/…

Chelsea's injury woes deepen: Ben Chilwell potentially sidelined

While they secured all three points, Chelsea's injury woes continue as Ben Chilwell was forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury. The England international had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta, signaling a potential issue with his right hamstring.

The situation adds to Frank Lampard's injury concerns, as he had already left Wesley Fofana out of the matchday squad due to a hamstring problem. Chilwell's injury raises doubts about his availability for their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest next week.

According to Football London, the 26-year-old defender previously missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring issue. If Chilwell faces a similar recovery period this time, he could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, significantly impacting their defensive options.

In the meantime, Azpilicueta can fill in at left-back, but the Blues' defensive depth will be further tested with Reece James also on the sidelines. This situation leaves the Blues without their starting full-backs, creating additional challenges for Lampard's side as they look to improve their league standings.

