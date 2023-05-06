Create

“We are staying up”, “Public holiday in London on Monday” – Twitter reacts hilariously as Chelsea register first win under Frank Lampard

By Nnanna Mba
Modified May 06, 2023 17:38 GMT
Twitter reacts hilariously as Chelsea register first win under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard finally achieved his first win as Chelsea's interim manager, breaking a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth. Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix brought relief to the Blues, who were at risk of falling further down the Premier League table.

The victory ended a rough patch for Lampard, whose initial performance was the worst in Chelsea's history among permanent and interim bosses.

The match started well for the Blues, as Conor Gallagher scored the opening goal in the ninth minute. However, Bournemouth quickly responded with a goal from Matias Vina just over 10 minutes later, leveling the match and keeping both teams on their toes.

As the game approached its final 10 minutes, the Stamford Bridge fans were anxious about their team's ability to secure the win. But then, Benoit Badiashile, one of the club's January arrivals, stepped up and scored his first goal for the team with a header.

With momentum on their side, Chelsea's loan signing Joao Felix sealed the deal by adding a third goal in the 86th minute of the match.

While Chelsea is now out of contention for European qualification, Lampard has managed to avoid becoming the subject of consistent jokes on Twitter with a seventh straight defeat.

However, the win has not stopped Twitter from reacting, with some celebrating Lampard's first win, while others have trolled the club's poor season.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

chelsea have scored 3 goals??? https://t.co/2Jmkq1adon
We have just scored a third goal!!! I repeat we have scored a third goal!!! Joao Felix with the fine finish, we are a few minutes from winning this game, forgotten how that feels like. #BOUCHE https://t.co/J6J2Kghp2C
WE ARE STAYING UP #CFC 😭❤️😭😭❤️😭❤️ https://t.co/K7aNtFR3V1
Chelsea are staying up 😔 https://t.co/5qhLtElsl0
I have forgotten how it feels to win matchThank you @ChelseaFC https://t.co/7pZXwxb7Js
Did Chelsea just win a match??? https://t.co/mXfwwoTvSE
Chelsea win today keh, public holiday in london on Monday https://t.co/yifjYEGZBq
Winning with Lampard as your coach is not for everyone, Chelsea is top team💙
@CFCPys Badiashille proving lampard wrong must be an amazing feeling for him
@samiichels @premierleague @ManCity Yeah we should do a Frank Lampard and lose about 19 in a row.
Ahhh when Chelsea see winning last???God wey do am for lampard go do am for me, I believe! We are winning !!!
Chelsea win their first game since March 11th. They’re safe from relegation 🥳And Lampard has BEATEN the 007 allegations 🙂👏 https://t.co/Up7OCwPeLq
I speak for every Chelsea fans that we want Lampard stay for next season @todd_boehly
Chelsea first ever win since they appointed Frank Lampard as interim coach for remainder of the season in seven consecutive games. 🔵 #CFC Understand new round of talks will take place this month with Pochettinho to get things done. https://t.co/EeyXomfLv0
I’d like to congratulate Frank Lampard on managing to keep Chelsea up 👏🏻 I mean they weren’t … never mind. Well done.
@CFCPys Lampard is a clown for benching him in prior matches
Chelsea have won their first match this season under Frank Lampard...only took 7 matches 😅 https://t.co/IqKXAL4YZm
Proper talent. https://t.co/dpNnNnuJkB
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Noni Madueke has also become the first Chelsea player this season to complete 4+ successful take-ons in back to back games. - 5/9 vs Bournemouth - 4/5 vs Arsenal #CFC #BOUCHE #Chelsea https://t.co/IIALRJ3kB0
I'm milking this Chelsea win till our next game, I don't know about you. And yes, I'm shameless. 😂
Chelsea won their first Premier League match since March 11 2023... https://t.co/lRVXaKQ4Re
Love this picture. Chelsea best ever midfielder and one with the potential to be just as good. https://t.co/UGw0og4ORo
That first Chelsea goal feeling. 😍 https://t.co/CihGgoDPQY
We’re 12th in the league and a loan player who has been here for 3 months wants to stay rather than go back to 2nd placed Atletico 😭 Chelsea is different twitter.com/cfcpys/status/…

Chelsea's injury woes deepen: Ben Chilwell potentially sidelined

While they secured all three points, Chelsea's injury woes continue as Ben Chilwell was forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury. The England international had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta, signaling a potential issue with his right hamstring.

The situation adds to Frank Lampard's injury concerns, as he had already left Wesley Fofana out of the matchday squad due to a hamstring problem. Chilwell's injury raises doubts about his availability for their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest next week.

According to Football London, the 26-year-old defender previously missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring issue. If Chilwell faces a similar recovery period this time, he could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, significantly impacting their defensive options.

In the meantime, Azpilicueta can fill in at left-back, but the Blues' defensive depth will be further tested with Reece James also on the sidelines. This situation leaves the Blues without their starting full-backs, creating additional challenges for Lampard's side as they look to improve their league standings.

