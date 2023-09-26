“We still don’t even know what their best XI is” – Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino warned by Arsenal hero

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club may be at risk if the Blues fail to win their next two games.

Pochettino was appointed as Chelsea's head coach this summer to reverse the club's trajectory after they shockingly finished 12th last season in the Premier League.

Despite being backed in the transfer window and spending more than £400 million, the Blues are 14th in the league with just five points from six games.

Wright believes the west London outfit need to get back to winning ways in their next two league games against Fulham (October 2) and Burnley (October 7). He explained why, saying (via Daily Mirror):

"You look at those [next 10 fixtures], a derby against Fulham and then Burnley, those are must-win games," Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show with Kelly Cates. "You would worry for them [if they lose those]."

"You look at Chelsea and you think something is going to have to give soon," he added. "I think it’s the next two games. If they don’t do it, you have to start worrying for Pochettino.

"I’m not sure if a new manager would come in and change it straight away but we have seen it with Ange Postecoglou [at Tottenham], in five or six games he’s got a style that everyone understands and we can all see. When we look at Chelsea, we still don’t even know what their best XI is."

Following these two games, Mauricio Pochettino and company will face Arsenal, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester United in successive league games.

The pressure will be on the Argentine tactician to turn things around at the club. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly showed his ruthlessness last season, sacking both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. If things don't change quickly, Pochettino could be shown doors as well.

When will Chelsea next be back in action?

Chelsea may be struggling in the Premier League, having won just one of their six league games so far this season. But they will have an opportunity to bounce back in the third round of the EFL Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 27.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were able to secure a narrow 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the second round on August 31. Noni Madueke's penalty and Enzo Fernandez's second-half strike ensured the Blues made it to the next round after James Tilley had given Wimbledon the lead in the 19th minute.

The Blues will be aiming to win the EFL Cup, especially considering they failed to qualify for any European competition last season. They have won the domestic competition five times in the club's history and were recently runners-up to Liverpool in the 2021-22 season.