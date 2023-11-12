"We are still flawless at Anfield" - Dominik Szoboszlai makes claim on social media after Liverpool's win over Brentford

After Liverpool's 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday (November 12) at Anfield, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai remarked on their flawless record at home this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday, thanks to Mohamed Salah's brace (39', 62') and Diogo Jota's second-half goal (74'). After the match, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of himself from the encounter. He wrote in the caption:

"We are still flawless at Anfield."

In the Premier League this season, the Reds have won all six of their encounters at Anfield, scoring 17 goals while conceding just two. The 3-0 win over Brentford was Liverpool's ninth win at home this season, all of which have been won by a margin of two or more goals. This is the joint-longest such streak in the club's history.

The Reds have also kept clean sheets in their last three Premier League fixtures at home. Talking about Dominik Szoboszlai's performance against Brentford, he had a passing accuracy of 88% and he created two chances.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from German side RB Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of £60m this summer. In 17 appearances for the Merseyside club so far, he has recorded four goal contributions.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool forward as standout star against Brentford

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez for his performance against Brentford on Sunday. The German manager hailed Nunez, who had two goals ruled out, as the Reds' standout star against the Bees.

Against Brentford, Nunez had a passing accuracy of 88%, including two key passes. Moreover, he took three shots on target and also provided an assist for Mohamed Salah in the first half. Klopp told reporters after the match (via the Football Express):

“Standout was Darwin because Brentford wanted long balls so he started the pressing. Work-rate was insane.”

The former Benfica forward has made 17 appearances for the Merseyside club this season and has recorded seven goals and five assists across different competitions.

Next up, the Reds will visit the Etihad Stadium to square off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on November 25 (Saturday).