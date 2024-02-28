"We still have a lot to fight for this season" - Reece James sends message to Chelsea supporters ahead of Leeds United clash

Captain Reece James has asked Chelsea fans to support the team more than ever after their recent Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool. The Blues are set to face Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28, following the harsh defeat against the Reds.

In the Carabao final, Jurgen Klopp's men won with a power header from Virgil van Dijk in the 118th minute. Despite Chelsea's strong effort, they couldn't score against Caoimhin Kelleher, and the match eventually ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favor.

Currently injured James has written about the defeat in his program notes, discussing with the fans (via Football London):

"Sunday's result was a tough one to take for all of us, but we can't dwell on it now. We still have a lot to fight for this season, and we have to keep our minds on the challenges ahead, starting with the FA Cup and a massive game against Leeds tonight.

"Chelsea and Leeds have been rivals for decades and we know how much this one means to the fans."

He went on, pushing his teammates to improve ahead of facing Leeds United:

"So it's important that the lads refocused after Sunday, and used the couple of days in between to recover and prepare for tonight's game... We can make the last eight with a win tonight, but we will have to be switched on from start to finish to achieve that.

"I also want to mention our supporters who have been fantastic during this run of games on the road lately."

The Chelsea captain further added:

"Moments like the celebrations at Selhurst Park the other week are what it's all about, and can be so important in building a relationship between the fans and the players.

"We have to aim for more of that now, and tonight we want to enjoy a big moment in front of our home support at Stamford Bridge. We know Leeds are in good form and are going to be up for it, so it's up to us to meet that challenge and make sure we come out on top."

Chelsea created multiple chances against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final but failed to convert them and were punished dearly for it.

Chelsea captain Reece James opens up about injury struggles

Reece James had to deal with regular injury troubles since he fell to a hamstring injury in mid-December 2023. He has had to go for surgery, having been sidelined with a hamstring issue for the third time in a row.

The Chelsea captain wrote about it in the program as well (via Football London):

"It's obviously not been easy for me to be out with injury for this period and I am working hard on the road to recovery. I can't wait to be back out there playing in front of you all again and I'm giving everything to do that."

He added:

"In the meantime, let's respond to Sunday in the best way possible, by putting all of our energy into progressing in the FA Cup and then pushing up in the league table."

The skipper will be hoping his teammates secure the win over Leeds as he watches from the sidelines. He made nine appearances and provided an assist before his surgery.