"We still miss him" - Frenkie de Jong reveals Barcelona players' reaction to Lionel Messi's unexpected PSG move

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has opened up about Lionel Messi's shock exit.

The Argentine's 17-year association with the club ended abruptly last year after he wasn't able to sign a new contract due to La Liga's salary cap.

He left on a free transfer to join PSG in a move that dominated headlines around the world.

Now, about six months later, De Jong has reflected upon the moment Messi's departure was announced, and he recollected feeling a sense of shock.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Dutchman said:

“At first, we couldn’t believe it, even though there were rumors all summer long. But I never took it seriously. So when it happened, it was a shock."

Messi's departure was obviously a tough one to take for the club. Without him, the Catalans have struggled this season, and De Jong feels his void is vehemently felt by everyone associated with the side.

He added:

“He was the face of the club, so when he left, it was a blow for everyone. We still miss him. If someone is no longer at the club, suddenly things are very different."

Messi's career at Barcelona was one for history, as the player struck 672 goals in 778 games and lifted 34 titles, including 10 in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

Barcelona and Messi both struggling without each other

Barcelona have endured a torrid campaign without their greatest player.

They're 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid with two games in hand. Barca have bowed out in the group stages of the Champions League, and lost in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Messi, meanwhile, hasn't covered himself in glory in his new home yet. He has netted just twice in Ligue 1 in 15 games and has come under fire lately for a poor display against Real Madrid, which also saw him miss a penalty.

The 34-year-old has seemed like a shadow of his former self this season, which has also been blighted by injuries.

The separation clearly hasn't worked well for either party.

